South of England

South Live: Friday 24 August

You can get in touch by email, on our Berkshire, Oxford, Hampshire and Dorset Facebook pages or on Twitter @BBCBerkshire @BBCOxford @BBC_Hampshire and @BBCDorset.

Got a TV Licence?

You need one to watch live TV on any channel or device, and BBC programmes on iPlayer. It’s the law.

Find out more
I don’t have a TV Licence.

Summary

  1. Updates from Friday 24 August

Live Reporting

All times stated are UK

The life of a police call handler

You'd be surprised by what some people think is an emergency, but Thames Valley has revealed what reasons some people dial 999.

The force received a call from a person complaining a lorry was parked on their street.

Other calls the force has received include people complaining over wrong takeaway orders and buses being delayed.

View more on twitter

Article share tools

  • Share this post
    Read more about sharing BBC content externally

Severe disruption: M25 Berkshire clockwise

BBC News Travel

M25 Berkshire clockwise severe disruption, from J15 for M4 to J16 for M40.

M25 Berkshire - Two lanes closed and slow traffic on M25 clockwise from J15 M4 to J16 M40, because of a broken down vehicle.

To report traffic and travel incidents dial 0330 123 0184 at any time

Article share tools

  • Share this post
    Read more about sharing BBC content externally

Good morning

Hello and welcome to South Live.

We will be bringing you all the latest news ahead of the Bank Holiday weekend.

Stay tuned with us until 18:00 BST.

Article share tools

  • Share this post
    Read more about sharing BBC content externally
Back to top