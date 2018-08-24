South Live: Friday 24 August
You can get in touch by email, on our Berkshire, Oxford, Hampshire and Dorset Facebook pages or on Twitter @BBCBerkshire @BBCOxford @BBC_Hampshire and @BBCDorset.
Summary
- Updates from Friday 24 August
You can get in touch by email, on our Berkshire, Oxford, Hampshire and Dorset Facebook pages or on Twitter @BBCBerkshire @BBCOxford @BBC_Hampshire and @BBCDorset.
Live Reporting
All times stated are UK
The life of a police call handler
You'd be surprised by what some people think is an emergency, but Thames Valley has revealed what reasons some people dial 999.
The force received a call from a person complaining a lorry was parked on their street.
Other calls the force has received include people complaining over wrong takeaway orders and buses being delayed.
Severe disruption: M25 Berkshire clockwise
M25 Berkshire clockwise severe disruption, from J15 for M4 to J16 for M40.
M25 Berkshire - Two lanes closed and slow traffic on M25 clockwise from J15 M4 to J16 M40, because of a broken down vehicle.
To report traffic and travel incidents dial 0330 123 0184 at any time
Helicopter rescues swimmer stuck on rock
The woman had been swimming under a cliff arch when she was swept onto a ledge.Read more
Good morning
Hello and welcome to South Live.
We will be bringing you all the latest news ahead of the Bank Holiday weekend.
Stay tuned with us until 18:00 BST.