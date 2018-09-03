South Live: Monday 3 September
Police to test sight of stopped drivers
Three forces in England will test every motorist they stop in a clamp down on drivers with poor vision.Read more
Murder suspect due in court
A second man is due in court charged with murder after a father-to-be suffered fatal injuries in a suspected assault.
Courtney Jones, 26, was pronounced dead in hospital after he was found injured at a property in Salisbury Road, Totton, Hampshire, on 25 August.
Sydney Andrew Cooper, 26, of no fixed address, will appear before Southampton magistrates later.
Charlie Cooper, 19, was previously charged with murder and will appear at Winchester Crown Court on Friday.
Police officers and girl injured in crash
Two police officers and a teenage girl were injured when a car crashed into two parked vehicles.
Police said a silver Ford Focus hit a stationary marked police car and a Toyota Prius in Norden Road, Maidenhead, at about 05:30 BST on Sunday.
The officers and teenage girl remain in hospital with serious but non-life-threatening injuries.
Two 24-year-old men have been arrested in connection with the crash.
Three other people were treated for minor injuries, the force said.
Mother's plea for festival drugs testing
This summer several UK festivals have hired the services of a drug safety organisation to allow people to test their drugs before they take them.
At the Boomtown festival near Winchester, scientists from The Loop tested more than a thousand drug samples and offered practical advice.
Campaigners believe the project saves lives and similar schemes should be more widely available.
