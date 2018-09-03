South Live: Monday 3 September

Hampshire Constabulary Courtney Jones died in hospital after a reported assault

A second man is due in court charged with murder after a father-to-be suffered fatal injuries in a suspected assault.

Courtney Jones, 26, was pronounced dead in hospital after he was found injured at a property in Salisbury Road, Totton, Hampshire, on 25 August.

Sydney Andrew Cooper, 26, of no fixed address, will appear before Southampton magistrates later.

Charlie Cooper, 19, was previously charged with murder and will appear at Winchester Crown Court on Friday.