South Live: Wednesday 5 September
Summary
- Campaigners lose hospital shake-up fight
- 'It's ok to cry' head tells teen's peers
- Man jailed for sexually abusing children
- 'Hero' father-of-two named as crash victim
- Roadworks cause severe delays in Bournemouth
- Bracknell sinkhole disruption continues
- Updates from Wednesday 5 September
Dorset travel latest: A338 Bournemouth delays easing
Campaigners lose hospital shake-up fight
Defend Dorset NHS, which used crowd-funding to pay for the challenge, now has 21 days to appeal.Read more
'Hero' father-of-two named as crash victim
Motorcyclist Tristin Bran from Fair Oak died after a crash with a van in Southampton.Read more
Woman rescued from kitchen fire in Oxford
An elderly woman has been rescued after a fire broke out in her kitchen.
It happened in Pegasus Road, Oxford, on Tuesday evening.
"Firefighters had to force entry to the flat where they found the semi-conscious elderly lady on the sofa," Oxfordshire Fire and Rescue Service said.
She was treated for smoke inhalation at the scene, a spkesman added.
Thousands of handmade poppies set for Hampshire church's WWI commemoration
Thousands of poppies are set to cascade from a Hampshire church as part of its commemorations of 100 years since the end of the World War One.
St Peter’s Church in Northney, Hayling Island, will unveil the tribute on 7 October, the Diocese of Portsmouth said.
More than 17,000 handmade poppies will be displayed.
Man jailed for sexually abusing children
Barry Amer, 65, assaulted the children in Oxfordshire between 2008 and 2016.Read more
Roadworks labelled 'shambles' as delays continue
Lucy McHugh death: 'It's ok to cry' headteacher tells teen's peers
The headteacher of a murdered teenager has told her classmates "it's ok to cry" during a school assembly to mark the beginning of a new year.
Lucy McHugh, 13, was found stabbed to death in Southampton woodland last month, a day after she disappeared.
Jason Ashley, headteacher of Redbridge Community School, told her peers he wanted to reassure them and offered them the school's support.
He also urged any friends with information on where she was going or who she was planning to meet on the day she disappeared to come forward.
Stephen-Alan Nicholson, 24, was arrested on suspicion of murdering the schoolgirl and was jailed on Friday for withholding his Facebook password from detectives.
High Court ruling due on planned Dorset NHS shake-up
A High Court judge is expected to rule today on plans to reorganise Dorset's NHS.
Under the proposals Bournemouth would become the county's main emergency hospital.
The ruling follows a judicial review which was secured by crowd-funding campaigners who oppose the changes.
A338 Bournemouth roadworks woes continue
Dorset travel latest: Long delay on B3073 in Bournemouth
Bracknell sinkhole disruption continues
School bus pass problems in Dorset
South Western Railway delays expected after fire
Hampshire travel latest: Traffic light failures in New Milton and Southampton
Dorset travel latest: A338 Bournemouth roadworks causing long delays
