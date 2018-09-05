South of England

South Live: Wednesday 5 September

You can get in touch by email, on our Berkshire, Oxford, Hampshire and Dorset Facebook pages or on Twitter @BBCBerkshire @BBCOxford @BBC_Hampshire and @BBCDorset.

Summary

  1. Campaigners lose hospital shake-up fight
  2. 'It's ok to cry' head tells teen's peers
  3. Man jailed for sexually abusing children
  4. 'Hero' father-of-two named as crash victim
  5. Roadworks cause severe delays in Bournemouth
  6. Bracknell sinkhole disruption continues
  7. Updates from Wednesday 5 September

Live Reporting

All times stated are UK

Dorset travel latest: A338 Bournemouth delays easing

BBC News Travel

Woman rescued from kitchen fire in Oxford

An elderly woman has been rescued after a fire broke out in her kitchen.

It happened in Pegasus Road, Oxford, on Tuesday evening.

"Firefighters had to force entry to the flat where they found the semi-conscious elderly lady on the sofa," Oxfordshire Fire and Rescue Service said.

She was treated for smoke inhalation at the scene, a spkesman added.

Thousands of handmade poppies set for Hampshire church's WWI commemoration

Thousands of poppies are set to cascade from a Hampshire church as part of its commemorations of 100 years since the end of the World War One.

Some of the handmade poppies
Diocese of Portsmouth

St Peter’s Church in Northney, Hayling Island, will unveil the tribute on 7 October, the Diocese of Portsmouth said.

More than 17,000 handmade poppies will be displayed.

Severe disruption: A34 Oxfordshire southbound

BBC News Travel

A34 Oxfordshire southbound severe disruption, between Bury Lane and Fidler's Lane.

A34 Oxfordshire - A34 in Chilton blocked and stationary traffic southbound between West Ilsley Turn Off and East Ilsley, because of an overturned van and trailer.

Lucy McHugh death: 'It's ok to cry' headteacher tells teen's peers

The headteacher of a murdered teenager has told her classmates "it's ok to cry" during a school assembly to mark the beginning of a new year.

Lucy McHugh, 13, was found stabbed to death in Southampton woodland last month, a day after she disappeared.

Jason Ashley, headteacher of Redbridge Community School, told her peers he wanted to reassure them and offered them the school's support.

He also urged any friends with information on where she was going or who she was planning to meet on the day she disappeared to come forward.

Stephen-Alan Nicholson, 24, was arrested on suspicion of murdering the schoolgirl and was jailed on Friday for withholding his Facebook password from detectives.

High Court ruling due on planned Dorset NHS shake-up

A High Court judge is expected to rule today on plans to reorganise Dorset's NHS.

Under the proposals Bournemouth would become the county's main emergency hospital.

The ruling follows a judicial review which was secured by crowd-funding campaigners who oppose the changes.

Dorset travel latest: Long delay on B3073 in Bournemouth

BBC News Travel

Bracknell sinkhole disruption continues

School bus pass problems in Dorset

South Western Railway delays expected after fire

Hampshire travel latest: Traffic light failures in New Milton and Southampton

BBC News Travel

Dorset travel latest: A338 Bournemouth roadworks causing long delays

BBC News Travel

Severe disruption: M40 Oxfordshire southbound

BBC News Travel

M40 Oxfordshire southbound severe disruption, from J8A for A418 to J7 for A329 Oxford Street.

M40 Oxfordshire - One lane closed on M40 southbound from J8a, A418 (Oxford) to J7, A329 (Thame), because of a broken down vehicle. Traffic is coping well.

Weather: Mostly dry with sunny spells

Sara Thornton

BBC Weather

High pressure is in charge today but it will become much more unsettled later this week.

Good morning

Hello and welcome to BBC South Live this Wednesday.

We'll be bringing you the latest news, travel, weather and sport until 18:00.

Stay in touch and send us your news and pictures via our Berkshire, Dorset, Hampshire and Oxford Facebook pages, or on Twitter: @BBCBerkshire, @BBCDorset, @BBC_Hampshire and @BBCOxford.

