South Live: Friday 7 September

The Lexicon in Bracknell says it has received more than 16 million visits since opening a year ago.

A survey by Pragma Consulting Limited shows the majority of visitors are from the Borough of Bracknell, but shoppers are coming from as Marlow, Farnborough, Reading, Maidenhead and Windsor.

"We are delighted with everyone's support for and reaction to the new town centre," said Rob Morris, general manager at The Lexicon.

Cllr Marc Brunel-Walker, executive member for economic development and regeneration at Bracknell Forest Council said: "It's been an extraordinary first year for The Lexicon and I'm so proud of how it has become the social and cultural heart of our community."