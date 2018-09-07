South Live: Friday 7 September
Summary
- Updates from Friday 7 September
MP's berates council's 'sarcastic' tweet
The Lexicon gets 16 million visitors in first year
The Lexicon in Bracknell says it has received more than 16 million visits since opening a year ago.
A survey by Pragma Consulting Limited shows the majority of visitors are from the Borough of Bracknell, but shoppers are coming from as Marlow, Farnborough, Reading, Maidenhead and Windsor.
"We are delighted with everyone's support for and reaction to the new town centre," said Rob Morris, general manager at The Lexicon.
Cllr Marc Brunel-Walker, executive member for economic development and regeneration at Bracknell Forest Council said: "It's been an extraordinary first year for The Lexicon and I'm so proud of how it has become the social and cultural heart of our community."
'Make tool theft a specific offence'
Southampton's 'first Cuban restaurant' opens
A new restaurant and bar, thought to be the first Cuban-themed venue ever to open in Southampton, welcomes its first customers today.
The £1.5m Revolucion de Cuba has brought 80 jobs to the city on the site of the former Millets store on Above Bar Street.
It is the chain's 17th venue to open in the UK.
Tickets for today's launch event are available on the restaurant's website.
Stanislas signs new three-year deal
Asda baskets swiped as 5p bags phased out
Severe disruption: M40 Oxfordshire northbound
M40 Oxfordshire northbound severe disruption, between J9 for A34 and J10 for A43 Brackley.
M40 Oxfordshire - Very slow traffic on M40 northbound between J9, A34 (Bicester) and J10, A43 (Brackley), because of a broken down vehicle and shoulder blocked.
No criminal action over toilets vote
South Western Railway 'disappointed' with RMT strike vote
South Western Railway says it is "disappointed" members of the RMT have voted in favour of further strike action.
The union says its members voted by almost 9-1 to continue with strikes as part of their long-running dispute over the future of train guards.
The next walkout is on Saturday.
Dead sheep on Isle of Wight
An investigation is under way after more than 20 sheep were found dead on the Isle of Wight.
Twenty-two ewes and one lamb were found at around 07:00 BST on Wednesday in fields near Arreton.
The sheep were alive at 19:00 the previous evening.
It is thought they were attacked by another animal. Police say other animals were also injured and are suffering from shock.
Anger as 'posh' end of street resurfaced
Reading FC 'scarred' by ownership changes
Multiple ownership changes have left 'scars' on Reading football club, according to the club's chief executive.
Ron Gourlay says results this season haven't been good enough.
Reading currently sits second bottom of the Championship - with just two points from a possible 18.
New teams, new managers, new rules - WSL enters professional era
Tom Garry
BBC Sport
Oxford United's Gavin Whyte targets NI debut in Nations Cup opener
BBC Sport NI
Oxford United winger Gavin Whyte hopes to make his first appearance for Northern Ireland in Saturday's Nations League game against Bosnia-Herzegovina in Belfast.
The 22-year-old has scored three goals in six appearances for Oxford following his summer move from Irish Premiership champions Crusaders.
Northern Ireland take on Bosnia-Herzegovina in their opening Nations League encounter before a Windsor Park friendly with Israel on Tuesday.
Greenham Common control tower opens to public
The control tower at Greenham Common opens to the public today.
The tower - which was used during the Cold War and housed 96 cruise missiles - has been dormant for a quarter-of-a-century.
People can enjoy a new £775,000 visitor centre.
Wantage MP wants to improve A34 safety
An Oxfordshire MP says he's working to improve safety on the A34.
An HGV delivery lorry crashed into the central reservation yesterday causing substantial damage.
The southbound carriageway was closed for 12 hours causing huge disruption to traffic all around Oxford.
Wantage MP Ed Vaizey says there are too many lorries using the road and it's not fit for purpose.
Rare 18th Century cannon found off Devon to go on show
An "incredibly rare" cannon recovered from the wreck of the predecessor to Nelson's flagship HMS Victory is to go on display for the first time.
The 42-pound (19kg) cannon, which has been described as an "exceptional example of Georgian firepower", was salvaged from the wreck of HMS Victory 1744 which was only discovered 10 years ago near Plymouth.
It is the first artefact to go on show from the three-decked ship which lay undisturbed 246ft (75m) below a busy shipping lane for 260 years.
The sinking of the warship was one of the Royal Navy's worst naval disasters.
Commanded by Admiral Sir John Balchin, all 1,100 crew were lost when it sank during a storm off the coast of Devon in 1744.
Now the cannon, which bears the royal crest of King George I - a mark which helped identify the shipwreck - will go on display at the National Museum of the Royal Navy, yards from Nelson's HMS Victory at Portsmouth Historic Dockyard.
Severe accident: M27 Hampshire eastbound
M27 Hampshire eastbound severe accident, from J9 for A3051 Park Gate Interchange Segensworth to J10 for A32 Wickham Road.
M27 Hampshire - Two lanes blocked and heavy traffic on M27 eastbound from J9, A3051 (Segensworth) to J10, A32 (Wickham), because of an accident earlier on.
Personal plans for Portsmouth's rough sleepers
Portsmouth City Council has come up with a new idea to get rough sleepers off the streets.
Individuals will get a personal action plan which covers their debt, addictions and health issues.
There are thought to be more than 40 rough sleepers in the city - a 10% increase from the previous year.
