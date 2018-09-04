South Live: Tuesday 4 September

More than 100 members of staff at Oxford Brookes University have applied for voluntary redundancy, after claims it needs to save £3.7million in staff wages.

The University and College Union (UCU) says the university has received 111 applications from members of staff.

BBC The university has built a number of new housing developments in recent years, including in Chapel Street in the City

UCU regional officer Nick Varney said: "We're very worried - staff costs are below the national average, but there has been a massive capital expenditure at the university in recent years.

"They are putting buildings before staff."

The university says the higher education sector remains challenging and it has had to introduce a voluntary severance scheme to strengthen its current position and allow for continued investment for the future.