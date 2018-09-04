South Live: Tuesday 4 September
Summary
Updates from Tuesday 4 September
University 'putting buildings before staff'
More than 100 members of staff at Oxford Brookes University have applied for voluntary redundancy, after claims it needs to save £3.7million in staff wages.
The University and College Union (UCU) says the university has received 111 applications from members of staff.
UCU regional officer Nick Varney said: "We're very worried - staff costs are below the national average, but there has been a massive capital expenditure at the university in recent years.
"They are putting buildings before staff."
The university says the higher education sector remains challenging and it has had to introduce a voluntary severance scheme to strengthen its current position and allow for continued investment for the future.
Severe disruption: M40 Oxfordshire northbound
M40 Oxfordshire northbound severe disruption, at J9 for A34.
M40 Oxfordshire - M40 lane closed on exit slip road northbound at J9, A34 (Bicester), because of a broken down vehicle. Traffic is coping well.
Acid victim goes for Miss England crown
An acid attack victim from Dorset is hoping to be crowned Miss England at the competition's finals tonight.
Sophie Hall, from Poole, is the current Miss Bournemouth. She was one of 14 people injured in an acid attack in a London nightclub last year.
After suffering injuries to her face, back, shoulder and arm, she decided to enter the contest to rebuild her confidence.
Tuesday's weather
Dan Downs hasn't put a downer on our weather prospects today.
It might well be a cloudy start, but get those prescription sunglasses out in the afternoon.
Bishop of Reading to retire
The Bishop of Reading has announced he will retire next year, as he reaches 65.
The Right Reverend Andrew Proud says his last official engagement will take place on Easter Sunday next year.
In a letter to clergy and parishioners, Bishop Andrew wrote that he feels a deep sense of gratitude, saying: "It has been such a joy to ordain deacons and priests and see them grow and move on, and to have had the privilege of baptising and confirming so many."
Prior to becoming Bishop of Reading in 2011, he was consecrated Bishop of Ethiopia and the Horn of Africa in 2007.
Details of the appointment of Bishop Andrew's successor will be announced later this year.
Broad Street gets sinking feeling... again
A sinkhole has opened up in Oxford City centre, causing traffic chaos this morning.
The road was closed overnight - disrupting buses which had been using the road as the main diversion route to avoid St Giles' Fair.
Oxford City Council is working to repair the sinkhole, which is the second to affect the road this year.
