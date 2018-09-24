South of England

South Live: Monday 24 September

  1. Slough abduction attempts inquiry ended by police

    Three attempted abductions of girls in Slough reported to police did not take place, Thames Valley Police has said.

    Officers investigated reports an 11-year-old and two 12-year-olds were approached by a man who asked them to get into his car.

    They were reported to have happened in Knolton Way and Aylesworth Avenue on 11, 17 and 18 September.

    But the force said it is now satisfied the reports were not true. A 45-year-old man from Windsor has been released.

    No further action will be taken.

  3. India Lee wins Ironman

    Hampshire triathlete India Lee has won the Women's Ironman 70.3 event, held in Weymouth yesterday.

    The 30-year-old, who's from Winchester, finished in four hours and 25 minutes and five seconds.

    The long-distance endurance event includes a sea swim followed by a 56-mile bike ride and a half marathon.

  4. Memorial held for WW2 Spitfire pilot Mary Ellis

    A memorial service is due to be held for one of the last female World War Two pilots, who died in July aged 101.

    Mary Ellis was a member of the Air Transport Auxiliary (ATA) and delivered Spitfires and bombers to front line airfields.

    She said she had flown "about 1,000 aeroplanes" during the war, before moving to the Isle of Wight in 1950 to run Sandown Airport.

    RAF dignitaries are among those expected to attend the event in Cowes.

  5. Poole Bridge shut for maintenance

    One of Poole's main commuter routes is closed all this week.

    Engineers are carrying out maintenance on the town's old lifting bridge.

    There's be no access for vehicles, cyclists or pedestrians - a diversion will be in place on the Twin Sails Bridge.

  6. Envelope update

    Severe accident: M4 Berkshire eastbound

    M4 Berkshire eastbound severe accident, from J13 for A34 Chieveley to J12 for A4 Bath Road.

    M4 Berkshire - Two lanes closed and queuing traffic on M4 eastbound from J13, A34 (Chieveley) to J12, A4 (Theale), because of an accident.

  7. Monday's weather forecast

    A chilly start in places this morning, with one or two early misty patches that should readily clear.

    Thereafter, expect a fine day with lengthy spells of sunshine and light winds.

    Maximum Temperature: 13 to 16°C (55 to 61°F).

