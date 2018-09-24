South Live: Monday 24 September
You can get in touch by email, on our Berkshire, Oxford, Hampshire and Dorset Facebook pages or on Twitter @BBCBerkshire @BBCOxford @BBC_Hampshire and @BBCDorset.
Summary
- Updates from Monday 24 September
Live Reporting
All times stated are UK
Slough abduction attempts inquiry ended by police
Three attempted abductions of girls in Slough reported to police did not take place, Thames Valley Police has said.
Officers investigated reports an 11-year-old and two 12-year-olds were approached by a man who asked them to get into his car.
They were reported to have happened in Knolton Way and Aylesworth Avenue on 11, 17 and 18 September.
But the force said it is now satisfied the reports were not true. A 45-year-old man from Windsor has been released.
No further action will be taken.
Camp Bestival hit by 'financial challenges'
Organisers are looking for a new partner for 2019 but say there is no reason the event will not go ahead.Read more
India Lee wins Ironman
Hampshire triathlete India Lee has won the Women's Ironman 70.3 event, held in Weymouth yesterday.
The 30-year-old, who's from Winchester, finished in four hours and 25 minutes and five seconds.
The long-distance endurance event includes a sea swim followed by a 56-mile bike ride and a half marathon.
Memorial held for WW2 Spitfire pilot Mary Ellis
A memorial service is due to be held for one of the last female World War Two pilots, who died in July aged 101.
Mary Ellis was a member of the Air Transport Auxiliary (ATA) and delivered Spitfires and bombers to front line airfields.
She said she had flown "about 1,000 aeroplanes" during the war, before moving to the Isle of Wight in 1950 to run Sandown Airport.
RAF dignitaries are among those expected to attend the event in Cowes.
Poole Bridge shut for maintenance
One of Poole's main commuter routes is closed all this week.
Engineers are carrying out maintenance on the town's old lifting bridge.
There's be no access for vehicles, cyclists or pedestrians - a diversion will be in place on the Twin Sails Bridge.
Severe accident: M4 Berkshire eastbound
M4 Berkshire eastbound severe accident, from J13 for A34 Chieveley to J12 for A4 Bath Road.
M4 Berkshire - Two lanes closed and queuing traffic on M4 eastbound from J13, A34 (Chieveley) to J12, A4 (Theale), because of an accident.
Monday's weather forecast
A chilly start in places this morning, with one or two early misty patches that should readily clear.
Thereafter, expect a fine day with lengthy spells of sunshine and light winds.
Maximum Temperature: 13 to 16°C (55 to 61°F).
Good morning :)
Hello and welcome to BBC South Live on Monday 24 September.
We'll be bringing you all the latest news, sport, travel and weather for the region until 18:00.
Stay in touch via our Berkshire, Dorset, Hampshire and Oxford Facebook pages, or on Twitter:@BBCBerkshire,@BBCDorset, @BBC_Hampshire and @BBCOxford.