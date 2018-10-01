South of England

South Live: Monday 1 October

Summary

  1. Updates from Monday 1 October
  2. Weather: Dry with spells of sunshine
  3. M27 westbound closure following crash
  4. Two held over Blandford farm death

  2. Two held over Blandford farm death

    Two men are continuing to be questioned on suspicion of murder after a 25-year-old man died on a farm in Dorset.

    Police were called to a report of a man with serious injuries at Hanford Farm near Blandford on Friday night. He died later at the scene.

    Two men in their 20s from Shaftesbury have been arrested - police say the three men knew each other.

  3. Motorcyclist, 48, fighting for life after 'serious' crash

    Millicent Cooke

    BBC News Online

    A motorcyclist has been seriously injured in a crash with a car in north Devon.

    The 48-year-old rider, from Dorset, was airlifted to Derriford Hospital with life-threatening injuries on Saturday.

    The crash between the man's Suzuki and a silver Mercedes happened at about 13:24 on the A39 at Blackmoor Gate.

    The 60-year-old driver of the Mercedes, from London, and his female passenger were not injured.

  4. Weather: Dry with spells of sunshine

    Emily Wood

    BBC Weather

    A fine if rather chilly start, but expect plenty of sunshine this morning.

    Some patchy cloud through this afternoon with further spells of sunshine, perhaps turning a little on the hazy side.

    Highs of 14C (57F).

