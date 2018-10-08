South Live: Monday 8 October

A man from Poole who died after being bitten by a sea snake in Australia was "living his dream" working on a fishing boat, his mother said.

Harry Evans, 23, was bitten while working on a trawler 400 miles off the coast of the Northern Territory on Thursday.

Emergency crews were called to the boat, near island Groote Eylandt, but were unable to save him.

His mother, Sharon Evans, said he was "working in a job he loved".