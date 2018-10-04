South Live: Thursday 4 October
Summary
- Updates from Thursday 4 October
Appeal after voyeurism at leisure centre
Thames Valley Police is appealing for witnesses following incidents of voyeurism at Bicester Leisure Centre.
The first happened on 10 September at about 19:15 in the swimming pool changing rooms, and the second was on 24 September at about 17:50, again in the swimming pool changing rooms.
The victims, three young girls, witnessed a mobile phone appear over the top of their changing room cubicle. There is currently no description of the offender.
Rail workers set to continue strike action
Staff on South Western Railway (SWR) are set to continue strike action over the role of guards on trains.
Their union, the RMT, said 88% had voted in favour of the 48-hour walkout which starts at midnight.
The RMT has already held seven walkouts and is calling for a guarantee that guards will remain on trains and a halt to the "rolling out of driver-only operation".
SWR said it would run nearly two thirds of regular services on Friday and about half of its services on Saturday.
Envelope update
Severe disruption: A33 Hampshire both ways
A33 Hampshire both ways severe disruption, from Alma Road to A3035 Highfield Avenue.
A33 Hampshire - A33 The Avenue in Southampton closed and queuing traffic in both directions from the Alma Road junction to the A3035 Highfield Avenue junction, because of a police incident.
Attempted murder arrest in Basingstoke
A man has been arrested after a woman was found with serious injuries in a car park in Basingstoke.
Police officers were called to the scene in Crown Heights, Alencon Link, at 13:50 yesterday.
The 44-year-old woman was taken to Southampton General Hospital where she remains in a critical condition.
Today a 33-year-old man from Berkshire was arrested on suspicion of attempted murder.
Appeal after man injured in M27 crash
Hampshire Constabulary is appealing for information about an incident on the eastbound M27 between junctions 10 and 11 at Fareham at about 07:40 this morning.
A motorcyclist, a man in his 30s, sustained serious injuries and is being treated at Southampton General Hospital.
Police believe his motorcycle may have clipped the rear of another vehicle and are trying to establish the exact circumstances.
Transport Secretary visits Bicester
Transport Secretary Chris Grayling today visited Bicester and saw the progress of the Oxford-Cambridge Expressway.
Meeting with Network Rail staff on the Western Section of the route, the minister saw how preparations are starting for the constriction of a rail link between Cambridge, Milton Keynes and Oxford.
He said: "Rapid progress on the project means we will see construction under way on direct, fast and reliable services from next year."
Police checks in Windsor ahead of royal wedding
Sgt Paul Diamond, of the commercial vehicle unit, said: "We will be using a range of powers and are able to monitor the movements of commercial vehicles."
Princess Eugenie and Jack Brooksbank will tie the knot in Windsor on 12 October.
Berkshire fire service 'must save £650k'
Berkshire's fire service needs to find more than £650,000 of savings over the next three years, councillors have been told.
Royal Berkshire Fire and Rescue Service is anticipating this will lead to the closure of two stations in Pangbourne and Wargrave.
The closure of both stations by 2021 is expected to save nearly £340,000.
Wokingham councillors heard about the savings the service needs to make at a meeting on Monday.
Film-related words added to Oxford English Dictionary
The latest Oxford English Dictionary update includes more than 100 film-related words after its team consulted movie critic Mark Kermode.
It means several noted directors get a namecheck, with Altmanesque, Kubrickian, Tarantinoesque, Lynchian and Capraesque all added.
Other words include giallo (Italian horror), kaiju (Japanese monster movies) and shaky cam (a hand-held documentary style of filming).
Craig Leyland, senior editor in the new words team, said: "Film has its own vocabulary... an ever-expanding lexicon, added to whenever new technology, techniques, pictures or people make an impact on the English language."
Probe into police conduct prior to death
Man punched in Windsor attempted robbery
A 25-year-old man was punched in the face, breaking his glasses, during an attempted robbery in Windsor.
It happened at about 02:05 BST on Saturday as the victim was walking from Barry Avenue towards Stovell Road.
At the junction of Vansitaart Road, three young males approached and assaulted him. They demanded he hand over his bag, but left when a man and woman walked past.
The offenders are all described as teenagers aged between 15 and 19 years old.
Pupils' harvest festival pumpkins stolen
Golf courses shut after company collapse
Decision on mounted unit future not until end of year
Michael Race
BBC South
A decision on whether a police force will scrap its mounted section will not be made before the end of year.
Thames Valley Police told the BBC a "review" into the horse unit had taken place, but that its future would be decided after budgets were finalised.
Chief Constable Francis Habgood met with the unit which presented its "contribution to policing in Thames Valley and nationally", the force said.
The force must cut costs due to funding shortfalls of more than £4m in 2018/19. The unit is deployed to maintain public order at football matches and events.
Man detained with baton rounds following Sandown incident
Police used baton rounds to detain a man following a "domestic incident" on the Isle of Wight overnight.
A 45-year-old man from Brading was arrested on suspicion of a firearms offence after police were called to a house at Forest Way in Sandown shortly before 01:30.
An imitation firearm was also recovered.
Southampton police patrol parks after violence
Southampton police officers patrolled the parks in the city yesterday following two reports of violence this week.
On Monday, a 38-year-old man was approached by three men who demanded money before seriously assaulting him near Hoglands Park between 02:00 and 03:00.
He suffered a fractured jaw and is receiving hospital treatment. No money was stolen.
On Tuesday, between 17:00 and 18:30 a 16-year-old boy was stabbed in the chest in East Park. His injury is serious but not life-threatening.
No-one has been arrested at this time. Detectives are making inquiries to ascertain whether the two incidents are linked.
Gas leak at Royal Berkshire Hospital
There's been a gas leak at the Royal Berkshire Hospital.
A Royal Berkshire NHS Foundation Trust spokesperson said: "Earlier this morning a gas leak was identified in a localised area of the hospital which was evacuated as a precaution; this did not affect any ward area.
"The fire brigade and onsite estates team were in attendance and the area was made safe and reopened fully at 12:30.
"We apologise for any inconvenience this may have caused."
Cops taunt 'baddies' who ran away
Elephant sculpture commemorates lost zoo
