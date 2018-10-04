South Live: Thursday 4 October

BBC Copyright: BBC

Staff on South Western Railway (SWR) are set to continue strike action over the role of guards on trains.

Their union, the RMT, said 88% had voted in favour of the 48-hour walkout which starts at midnight.

The RMT has already held seven walkouts and is calling for a guarantee that guards will remain on trains and a halt to the "rolling out of driver-only operation".

SWR said it would run nearly two thirds of regular services on Friday and about half of its services on Saturday.