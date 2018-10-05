South Live: Friday 5 October
You can get in touch by email, on our Berkshire, Oxford, Hampshire and Dorset Facebook pages or on Twitter @BBCBerkshire @BBCOxford @BBC_Hampshire and @BBCDorset.
Summary
- Updates from Friday 5 October
Live Reporting
All times stated are UK
Envelope update
Severe accident: M3 Hampshire northbound
M3 Hampshire northbound severe accident, from J4A for A327 to J4 for A331 Frimley Interchange.
M3 Hampshire - Lane closed and heavy traffic on M3 northbound from J4a, A327 (Farnborough) to J4, A331 (Camberley), because of an accident involving three cars.
Traveller camp clean-up bill is £2m
A BBC investigation has discovered the clean up bill for travellers' camps in the South has cost taxpayers almost £2 million in less than three years.
The bill accounts for more than 1,400 illegal encampments that have been reported since 2015.
In Oxfordshire, the county council reported 41 camps, including those at Bicester and Water Eaton Park and Ride sites, where services were suspended as a result.
However, a number of travellers have criticised the government for failing to provide enough designated sites.
Rail workers continue strike action
South Western and the RMT union are in a long-running dispute over the future role of guards.Read more
Weather outlook: Dry and fine
BBC Weather
Any areas of mist, low cloud and fog will lift to leave a dry and fine day today with plenty of sunshine. It will feel warm with just a light breeze. Highs of 20C (68F).
This evening it will stay dry and fine. Cloud is expected to start to thicken from the west later in the night. A mild night. Lows of 12C (54F).
Thanks to BBC Weather Watcher Ken Rayner for his picture of cows getting ready for their breakfast in Hungerford, Berkshire.
Good morning
Hello and welcome to BBC South Live this Friday morning.
We'll be bringing you all the latest news, sport, weather and travel for the region until 18:00.
Stay in touch via our Berkshire, Dorset, Hampshire and Oxford Facebook pages, or on Twitter: @BBCBerkshire, @BBCDorset, @BBC_Hampshire and @BBCOxford.