South of England

South Live: Friday 5 October

You can get in touch by email, on our Berkshire, Oxford, Hampshire and Dorset Facebook pages or on Twitter @BBCBerkshire @BBCOxford @BBC_Hampshire and @BBCDorset.

Got a TV Licence?

You need one to watch live TV on any channel or device, and BBC programmes on iPlayer. It’s the law.

Find out more
I don’t have a TV Licence.

Summary

  1. Updates from Friday 5 October

Live Reporting

All times stated are UK

  1. Envelope update

    Severe accident: M3 Hampshire northbound

    BBC News Travel

    M3 Hampshire northbound severe accident, from J4A for A327 to J4 for A331 Frimley Interchange.

    M3 Hampshire - Lane closed and heavy traffic on M3 northbound from J4a, A327 (Farnborough) to J4, A331 (Camberley), because of an accident involving three cars.

    To report traffic and travel incidents dial 0330 123 0184 at any time

  2. Traveller camp clean-up bill is £2m

    Video content

    Video caption: About 25 caravans moved onto the park and ride site in Bicester last week

    A BBC investigation has discovered the clean up bill for travellers' camps in the South has cost taxpayers almost £2 million in less than three years.

    The bill accounts for more than 1,400 illegal encampments that have been reported since 2015.

    In Oxfordshire, the county council reported 41 camps, including those at Bicester and Water Eaton Park and Ride sites, where services were suspended as a result.

    However, a number of travellers have criticised the government for failing to provide enough designated sites.

  4. Weather outlook: Dry and fine

    BBC Weather

    Any areas of mist, low cloud and fog will lift to leave a dry and fine day today with plenty of sunshine. It will feel warm with just a light breeze. Highs of 20C (68F).

    This evening it will stay dry and fine. Cloud is expected to start to thicken from the west later in the night. A mild night. Lows of 12C (54F).

    Cows in Hungerford
    Copyright: Ken Rayner

    Thanks to BBC Weather Watcher Ken Rayner for his picture of cows getting ready for their breakfast in Hungerford, Berkshire.

Back to top