South Live: Friday 5 October

A BBC investigation has discovered the clean up bill for travellers' camps in the South has cost taxpayers almost £2 million in less than three years.

The bill accounts for more than 1,400 illegal encampments that have been reported since 2015.

In Oxfordshire, the county council reported 41 camps, including those at Bicester and Water Eaton Park and Ride sites, where services were suspended as a result.

However, a number of travellers have criticised the government for failing to provide enough designated sites.