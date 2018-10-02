South of England

South Live: Tuesday 2 October

You can get in touch by email, on our Berkshire, Oxford, Hampshire and Dorset Facebook pages or on Twitter @BBCBerkshire @BBCOxford @BBC_Hampshire and @BBCDorset.

Got a TV Licence?

You need one to watch live TV on any channel or device, and BBC programmes on iPlayer. It’s the law.

Find out more
I don’t have a TV Licence.

Summary

  1. Updates from Tuesday 2 October

Live Reporting

All times stated are UK

  3. Good evening!

    Thanks for tuning into South Live today.

    We will be back tomorrow at the usual time of 08:00 BST.

    Until then, have a pleasant evening.

  4. Father denies murdering his baby son

    A father denies murdering his baby and causing grievous bodily harm (GBH) with intent to another child.

    Daniel McLaren, 30, from Newbury, admits the manslaughter of his four-and-a-half-month old son Jack and a charge of GBH to the other child on 2 June 2017.

    Defence barrister John Price QC told the jury they would be asked "not to decide whether he did it, but what his intention was at the time".

    The trial is to be opened at Reading Crown Court on Wednesday.

    Daniel McLaren
    Copyright: BBC
    Image caption: Daniel McLaren, 30, is accused murdering of his baby son

  6. No fines for overdue library books

    It was a book that you couldn't wait to get your hands on, taking in every word as you dived deeper into its chapters.

    Now, months - or even years - later, it sits on the shelf after you forgot to take it back to the local library after its lease expired.

    But fear the fine no longer, as Southampton City Council announces a chance to return any borrowed book without being billed.

    Starting next week, the amnesty fortnight will attempt to boost the city's library stock, encouraging more people to use the service.

  7. Councillors should 'forgive' colleague for offensive posts

    Local Democracy Reporting Service

    Ben Lloyd-Shogbesan
    Copyright: Oxford City Council
    Image caption: Ben Lloyd-Shogbesan has apologised for any offence caused

    Councillors should 'forgive and move on' after a colleague shared 'grossly offensive' Facebook posts, Oxford City Council's leader has said..

    Ben Lloyd-Shogbesan was found not to be acting as a councillor when he shared posts claiming cancer was a 'business' and compared Israel to Nazi Germany.

    He resigned the Labour Party whip after the posts came to light in May, but he remains an independent councillor.

    His former leader Susan Brown said it was time for councillors to find it within themselves to forgive him because he had apologised and 'had promised to learn from (his) mistakes'.

    She was responding to a motion from independent councillor Mick Haines, who urged Mr Lloyd-Shogbesan to resign following the investigation. The investigation found the council's code of conduct had not been breached.

  11. Berkshire Healthcare improving

    Berkshire's mental health trust is continuing to improve according to a team of health inspectors.

    The Care Quality Commission inspected the Berkshire Healthcare NHS Foundation Trust two years ago, rating it as good.

    The Commission says while some of the Trust's work is now outstanding it hasn't yet done enough to be awarded the maximum rating.

  12. Envelope update

    Severe disruption: M25 Buckinghamshire anti-clockwise

    BBC News Travel

    M25 Buckinghamshire anti-clockwise severe disruption, after J16 for M40 J1A.

    M25 Buckinghamshire - One lane closed and slow traffic on M25 anticlockwise after J16 M40 J1a, because of a broken down vehicle.

    To report traffic and travel incidents dial 0330 123 0184 at any time

  13. Envelope update

    Severe disruption: M3 Surrey southbound

    BBC News Travel

    M3 Surrey southbound severe disruption, between J3 for A322 Bagshot and J4 for A331 Frimley Interchange.

    M3 Surrey - One lane closed and heavy traffic on M3 southbound between J3, A322 (Bagshot) and J4, A331 (Camberley), because of a broken down car.

    To report traffic and travel incidents dial 0330 123 0184 at any time

  14. Benny Wenda is given freedom of Oxford

    Bethan Nimmo

    Political reporter, BBC Radio Oxford

    Benny Wenda
    Copyright: bennywenda.org

    A controversial independence leader from West Papua is set to be given the freedom of Oxford.

    Benny Wenda lives in Oxford, having been granted political asylum.

    He believes his home country should be granted independence from Indonesia.

    A motion calling for him to be honoured by the city council was passed unanimously last night - a special meeting will now be held.

  15. Envelope update

    Severe accident: A31 Hampshire eastbound

    BBC News Travel

    A31 Hampshire eastbound severe accident, before Turnoff for Fritham.

    A31 Hampshire - A31 in Stoney Cross blocked and heavy traffic eastbound before the Turnoff for Fritham junction, because of a multi-vehicle accident.

    To report traffic and travel incidents dial 0330 123 0184 at any time

  16. Second arrest in police assault probe

    A 16-year-old boy has been arrested after an incident in which a police officer required hospital treatment when pulling over two people riding a suspected stolen motorbike near Southampton.

    West End Road
    Copyright: Google
    Image caption: The incident occurred on the junction between Chalk Hill and West End Road

    The rider and passenger evaded police custody during the arrest on 11 September, with a police officer needing treatment after being attacked.

    A 20-year-old man was arrested on 14 September and later charged while the teenager was held last night.

    He has been arrested on suspicion of escaping lawful custody, theft of a motor vehicle, assaulting a police officer and being concerned in the supply of Class A drugs and burglary.

  17. Malala portrait unveiled at gallery

    View more on twitter

    The National Portrait Gallery has unveiled a portrait of Nobel Peace Prize winner Malala Yousafzai.

    In 2012, Ms Yousafzai was shot in the head, neck and shoulder by a Taliban fighter while travelling home from school after writing an anonymous diary about life under the extremists.

    After recovering from her near-fatal injuries, she and her family relocated to Birmingham.

    In August 2017 she accepted a place to study at Lady Margaret Hall in Oxford studying politics, philosophy, and economics.

  20. Envelope update

    Severe disruption: M4 Berkshire eastbound

    BBC News Travel

    M4 Berkshire eastbound severe disruption, from J10 for Wokingham to J8 for .

    M4 Berkshire - One lane closed on M4 eastbound from J10, Wokingham to J8/9, Maidenhead, because of a broken down vehicle. Traffic is coping well.

    To report traffic and travel incidents dial 0330 123 0184 at any time

Page 1 of 3
Navigate to the last page
Back to top