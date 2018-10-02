South Live: Tuesday 2 October

Oxford City Council Copyright: Oxford City Council Ben Lloyd-Shogbesan has apologised for any offence caused Image caption: Ben Lloyd-Shogbesan has apologised for any offence caused

Councillors should 'forgive and move on' after a colleague shared 'grossly offensive' Facebook posts, Oxford City Council's leader has said..

Ben Lloyd-Shogbesan was found not to be acting as a councillor when he shared posts claiming cancer was a 'business' and compared Israel to Nazi Germany.

He resigned the Labour Party whip after the posts came to light in May, but he remains an independent councillor.

His former leader Susan Brown said it was time for councillors to find it within themselves to forgive him because he had apologised and 'had promised to learn from (his) mistakes'.

She was responding to a motion from independent councillor Mick Haines, who urged Mr Lloyd-Shogbesan to resign following the investigation. The investigation found the council's code of conduct had not been breached.