South Live: Friday 12 October

The high winds are affecting a number of ferry services in Hampshire and Dorset this morning.

Wightlink has warned the Lymington-Yarmouth car ferry will be running on a revised timetable today.

Condor Liberation's sailing from Poole to Channel Islands at 6:30 BST and it's return later today have been cancelled. Also Commodore Clipper's sailing from Poole to France at 20.00.