South Live: Monday 15 October

Thousands of people are expected to visit Sherborne's annual Pack Monday Fair today, which dates back to medieval times and is held on the first Monday after Old Michaelmas Day.

BBC Copyright: BBC

The street market is a major event in the town when four of the its main streets are filled with hundreds of street traders and food stalls all day and night.

The celebrations officially began at midnight on Sunday with a procession through the town by "Teddy Roe's Band", a group of locals making as much noise as possible by blowing horns and whistles, and banging pots and pans.

The events date from 1490 when repair work to Sherborne Abbey was completed, overseen by foreman Teddy Roe, after it was damaged by fire.