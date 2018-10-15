South Live: Monday 15 October
Sherborne's Pack Monday Fair begins
Thousands of people are expected to visit Sherborne's annual Pack Monday Fair today, which dates back to medieval times and is held on the first Monday after Old Michaelmas Day.
The street market is a major event in the town when four of the its main streets are filled with hundreds of street traders and food stalls all day and night.
The celebrations officially began at midnight on Sunday with a procession through the town by "Teddy Roe's Band", a group of locals making as much noise as possible by blowing horns and whistles, and banging pots and pans.
The events date from 1490 when repair work to Sherborne Abbey was completed, overseen by foreman Teddy Roe, after it was damaged by fire.
New landing method on HMS Queen Elizabeth
A revolutionary method of landing an F-35 Lightning Fighter Jet has been carried out for the first time on board the UK's new Portsmouth based carrier HMS Queen Elizabeth.
British test pilot Peter Wilson made history when he conducted the shipborne rolling vertical landing this weekend.
The manoeuvre will allow jets to land on board with heavier loads.
British Masters win for Eddie Pepperell
BBC Sport
Oxfordshire's Eddie Pepperell won golf's British Masters at Walton Heath in Surrey yesterday.
The 27-year-old's two-shot victory was his second European Tour title and means he'll break into the world's top 35 for the first time.
Weather: Damp and murky at first, drier and brighter later
Dan Downs
Weather Forecaster
This morning is expected to be cloudy with patchy mist but early rain will clear.
This afternoon should be dry with bright or sunny spells spreading from the south-east. Gentle easterly breezes.
Highs of 16C (61F).
