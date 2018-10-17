South Live: Wednesday 17 October
You can get in touch by email, on our Berkshire, Oxford, Hampshire and Dorset Facebook pages or on Twitter @BBCBerkshire @BBCOxford @BBC_Hampshire and @BBCDorset.
Summary
- Major disruption at Paddington station
- Driver dies in two-car bypass crash
- Plastic pollution found on Portsmouth shipwreck
- Updates from Wednesday 17 October
Live Reporting
All times stated are UK
Weather outlook: Cloudy and damp
Bee Tucker
BBC Weather
South West Railway delays due to signalling problem between Reading and Wokingham
BBC News Travel
Driver dies in two-car bypass crash
Police are appealing for witnesses to the crash on the A35 Puddletown road in Dorset to contact them.Read more
Trains stopped between Paddington and Slough
Passengers are facing major disruption due to damage at one of London's busiest railway stations.
Network Rail said all Great Western Railway (GWR) trains between Paddington and Slough have been cancelled until at least midday after overhead electric cables were damaged at Ealing on Tuesday night.
Trains between Paddington and Heathrow airport are also not running.
Services are likely to be affected all day, Network Rail said.
Plastic pollution found on shipwrecks
Divers find a "surprisingly large quantity" of rubbish on historical wrecks in coastal waters.
Plastic pollution found on shipwrecks
Divers find a "surprisingly large quantity" of rubbish on historical wrecks in coastal waters.Read more
Hampshire travel latest: A27/M27 delays in Portsmouth
BBC News Travel
Good morning
Hello and welcome to BBC South Live.
We'll be bringing you all the latest news, sport, weather and travel for the region until 18:00.
Stay in touch via our Berkshire, Dorset, Hampshire and Oxford Facebook pages, or on Twitter: @BBCBerkshire, @BBCDorset, @BBC_Hampshire and @BBCOxford.