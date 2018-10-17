South of England

South Live: Wednesday 17 October

Summary

  1. Major disruption at Paddington station
  2. Driver dies in two-car bypass crash
  3. Plastic pollution found on Portsmouth shipwreck
  4. Updates from Wednesday 17 October

Live Reporting

All times stated are UK

  1. Weather outlook: Cloudy and damp

    Bee Tucker

    BBC Weather

    Video content

    Video caption: BBC Weather for the south of England on 17 October 2018

  4. Trains stopped between Paddington and Slough

    Paddington Station
    Copyright: BBC

    Passengers are facing major disruption due to damage at one of London's busiest railway stations.

    Network Rail said all Great Western Railway (GWR) trains between Paddington and Slough have been cancelled until at least midday after overhead electric cables were damaged at Ealing on Tuesday night.

    Trains between Paddington and Heathrow airport are also not running.

    Services are likely to be affected all day, Network Rail said.

  5. Plastic pollution found on shipwrecks

    Rubbish found on HMS Invincible
    Copyright: Mast
    Image caption: Plastic items, along with metal drinks cans and other rubbish, were brought to the surface along with Invincible's artefacts

    Divers find a "surprisingly large quantity" of rubbish on historical wrecks in coastal waters.

