South Live: Wednesday 17 October

Passengers are facing major disruption due to damage at one of London's busiest railway stations.

Network Rail said all Great Western Railway (GWR) trains between Paddington and Slough have been cancelled until at least midday after overhead electric cables were damaged at Ealing on Tuesday night.

Trains between Paddington and Heathrow airport are also not running.

Services are likely to be affected all day, Network Rail said.