South Live: Friday 19 October
- Further Paddington station disruption expected
- South Western Railway delays due to blocked lines
- Crews honoured for plane crash rescue
Severe accident: M4 Berkshire eastbound
M4 Berkshire eastbound severe accident, from J8 for J9 A404 to J7 for Huntercombe Spur.
M4 Berkshire - One lane closed and queuing traffic on M4 eastbound from J8 J9 A404(M) Maidenhead to J7, Huntercombe (Slough West), because of an accident.
Weather outlook: Dry and sunny after a misty start
Alex Osborne
BBC Weather
Caversham woman faces deportation to Thailand
Severe disruption: M3 Surrey southbound
M3 Surrey southbound severe disruption, between J3 for A322 Bagshot and J4 for A331 Frimley Interchange.
M3 Surrey - One lane closed on M3 southbound between J3, A322 (Bagshot) and J4, A331 (Camberley), because of a broken down vehicle. Traffic is coping well.
Crews honoured for plane crash rescue
Emergency crews had to walk across marshland to reach the crash site near Bembridge in July.Read more
South Western Railway disruption due to blocked lines
Good morning
Hello and welcome to BBC South Live.
We'll be bringing you all the latest news, sport, weather and travel for the region until 18:00.
