South Live: Friday 19 October

M4 Berkshire eastbound severe accident, from J8 for J9 A404 to J7 for Huntercombe Spur.

M4 Berkshire - One lane closed and queuing traffic on M4 eastbound from J8 J9 A404(M) Maidenhead to J7, Huntercombe (Slough West), because of an accident.

To report traffic and travel incidents dial 0330 123 0184 at any time