South of England

South Live: Tuesday 9 October

You can get in touch by email, on our Berkshire, Oxford, Hampshire and Dorset Facebook pages or on Twitter @BBCBerkshire @BBCOxford @BBC_Hampshire and @BBCDorset.

Got a TV Licence?

You need one to watch live TV on any channel or device, and BBC programmes on iPlayer. It’s the law.

Find out more
I don’t have a TV Licence.

Summary

  1. Updates from Tuesday 9 October

Live Reporting

All times stated are UK

  1. Alex Osborne has your weather

    Are you wondering whether the weather will bring you what you want today?

    Seems like it could be a nice day.

    Video content

    Video caption: Alex Osborne brings you Tuesday's weather
Back to top