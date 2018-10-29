South of England

South Live: Monday 29 October

You can get in touch by email, on our Berkshire, Oxford, Hampshire and Dorset Facebook pages or on Twitter @BBCBerkshire @BBCOxford @BBC_Hampshire and @BBCDorset.

Got a TV Licence?

You need one to watch live TV on any channel or device, and BBC programmes on iPlayer. It’s the law.

Find out more
I don’t have a TV Licence.

Summary

  1. Updates from Monday 29 October

Live Reporting

All times stated are UK

  1. I'm no hero, says man who saved Hoddle

    Alistair Magowan

    BBC Sport

    Glenn Hoddle

    Alistair Magowan

    BBC Sport

    The sound engineer who used CPR treatment to keep former England manager Glenn Hoddle alive after he collapsed on Saturday says he is 'no hero.'

    Read more
    next

  2. Weather: Dry and sunny after a frosty start

    Dan Downs

    Weather Forecaster

    Temperatures will struggle to reach 10C on Monday, despite the sunshine.

    Tomorrow will be mainly dry with similar temperatures.

    Video content

    Video caption: Dan Downs has Monday's forecast for the south of England
Back to top