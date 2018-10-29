South Live: Monday 29 October
You can get in touch by email, on our Berkshire, Oxford, Hampshire and Dorset Facebook pages or on Twitter @BBCBerkshire @BBCOxford @BBC_Hampshire and @BBCDorset.
Summary
- Updates from Monday 29 October
You can get in touch by email, on our Berkshire, Oxford, Hampshire and Dorset Facebook pages or on Twitter @BBCBerkshire @BBCOxford @BBC_Hampshire and @BBCDorset.
Live Reporting
All times stated are UK
I'm no hero, says man who saved Hoddle
Alistair Magowan
BBC Sport
Alistair Magowan
BBC Sport
The sound engineer who used CPR treatment to keep former England manager Glenn Hoddle alive after he collapsed on Saturday says he is 'no hero.'Read more
Weather: Dry and sunny after a frosty start
Dan Downs
Weather Forecaster
Temperatures will struggle to reach 10C on Monday, despite the sunshine.
Tomorrow will be mainly dry with similar temperatures.
Good morning
Hello and welcome to BBC South Live.
We'll be bringing you all the latest news, sport, weather and travel for the region until 18:00.
Stay in touch via our Berkshire, Dorset, Hampshire and Oxford Facebook pages, or on Twitter: @BBCBerkshire, @BBCDorset, @BBC_Hampshire and @BBCOxford.