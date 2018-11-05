South Live: Monday 5 November
You can get in touch by email, on our Berkshire, Oxford, Hampshire and Dorset Facebook pages or on Twitter @BBCBerkshire @BBCOxford @BBC_Hampshire and @BBCDorset.
Summary
- Updates from Monday 5 November
Live Reporting
All times stated are UK
Lifeboat rescues seven from waterside building fire
Seven people were rescued by lifeboats when fire broke out in a waterside industrial unit in Poole.
Lifeboat volunteers helped evacuate the building in West Quay Road while crews tackled the blaze.
Six fire engines were called to the blaze at 14:30 on Saturday.
Some of those rescued were treated for the effects of breathing smoke.
Thatch fire 'caused by wood burner'
A fire which wrecked a thatched cottage near Dorchester on Friday was caused by sparks from a wood burner, an investigation has found.
The holiday rental house in Affpuddle was destroyed in the blaze.
Dying mum flown home to see son
Arij Altai was forced to stay behind in Southampton after being diagnosed with terminal cancer.Read more
Severe disruption: A353 Dorset both ways
A353 Dorset both ways severe disruption, between A352 Warmwell Cross Roundabout and Osmington Mill.
A353 Dorset - A353 in Warmwell closed in both directions between the A352 Warmwell Cross Roundabout junction and the Osmington Mill junction, because of resurfacing work.
To report traffic and travel incidents dial 0330 123 0184 at any time
Wade wins World Series of Darts Finals
James Wade follows his European Championship win with victory at the World Series of Darts Finals in Vienna.Read more
Severe disruption: M40 Oxfordshire southbound
M40 Oxfordshire southbound severe disruption, at J6 for B4009.
M40 Oxfordshire - M40 lane closed on exit slip road southbound at J6, B4009 (Watlington), because of a broken down car.
Man arrested after teenager raped
Police are keen to speak to anyone who witnessed an altercation outside a pub in Wimborne.Read more
Wood burner caused thatched house fire
A number of people got out safely after they were alerted by a passer-by who spotted smoke in the roof.Read more
Dog turns on hob and starts fire
A pet dog trying to get into a rubbish bin on a cooker turned on the hob causing a fire in a kitchen.
Crews were called after a plastic bin on top of a cooker caught fire at a property off Bayswater Road in Headington, Oxfordshire, on Saturday.
Road reopens after crash
Fire wrecks barn in Totton
A barn full of hay has been wrecked by fire.
Crews were called to the barn in Totton late on Sunday.
Road closed after crash
Condor cancels fast ferry services
Lynne French
BBC News Online
Condor has cancelled today's fast ferry services between the Channel Islands and Poole.
The ferry company says Condor Liberation needs to sail to her annual dry dock sooner than planned to avoid Storm Oscar.
It's apologising to passengers and offering to help with alternative travel arrangements,
Weather: Mostly dry with sunny spells
Dan Downs
Weather Forecaster
Good morning
Welcome to Local Live on Monday 5 November.
We'll be bringing you the latest news, sport and travel from across the South of England.