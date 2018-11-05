South of England

South Live: Monday 5 November

  1. Lifeboat rescues seven from waterside building fire

    Warehouses next to the water in Poole
    Copyright: Google

    Seven people were rescued by lifeboats when fire broke out in a waterside industrial unit in Poole.

    Lifeboat volunteers helped evacuate the building in West Quay Road while crews tackled the blaze.

    Six fire engines were called to the blaze at 14:30 on Saturday.

    Some of those rescued were treated for the effects of breathing smoke.

    Severe disruption: A353 Dorset both ways

    A353 Dorset both ways severe disruption, between A352 Warmwell Cross Roundabout and Osmington Mill.

    A353 Dorset - A353 in Warmwell closed in both directions between the A352 Warmwell Cross Roundabout junction and the Osmington Mill junction, because of resurfacing work.

    Severe disruption: M40 Oxfordshire southbound

    M40 Oxfordshire southbound severe disruption, at J6 for B4009.

    M40 Oxfordshire - M40 lane closed on exit slip road southbound at J6, B4009 (Watlington), because of a broken down car.

  9. Dog turns on hob and starts fire

    Slade Park Fire Station
    Copyright: Google

    A pet dog trying to get into a rubbish bin on a cooker turned on the hob causing a fire in a kitchen.

    Crews were called after a plastic bin on top of a cooker caught fire at a property off Bayswater Road in Headington, Oxfordshire, on Saturday.

  13. Condor cancels fast ferry services

    Lynne French

    BBC News Online

    Condor has cancelled today's fast ferry services between the Channel Islands and Poole.

    The ferry company says Condor Liberation needs to sail to her annual dry dock sooner than planned to avoid Storm Oscar.

    Condor Liberation
    Copyright: Condor Ferries

    It's apologising to passengers and offering to help with alternative travel arrangements,

  14. Weather: Mostly dry with sunny spells

    Dan Downs

    Weather Forecaster

  15. Good morning

    Welcome to Local Live on Monday 5 November.

    We'll be bringing you the latest news, sport and travel from across the South of England.

