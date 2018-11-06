South Live: Tuesday 6 November
Road closed after man found injured in road
A road in Berkshire remains closed this morning after a murder probe was launched when a man was found injured in the road yesterday.
He was found in Nine Mile Ride in Crowthorne, Berkshire, at 14:00 GMT. Paramedics treated the man at the scene but he died shortly after.
Thames Valley Police are still appealing for witnesses.
