South of England

South Live: Tuesday 6 November

Summary

  1. Updates from Tuesday 6 November

Live Reporting

All times stated are UK

  1. Road closed after man found injured in road

    A road in Berkshire remains closed this morning after a murder probe was launched when a man was found injured in the road yesterday.

    He was found in Nine Mile Ride in Crowthorne, Berkshire, at 14:00 GMT. Paramedics treated the man at the scene but he died shortly after.

    Thames Valley Police are still appealing for witnesses.

