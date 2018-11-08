South Live: Thursday 8 November
- Updates from Thursday 8 November
Teenage girls charged over stabbing
Five teenage girls have been charged over an assault in Slough.
A man was stabbed and robbed opposite the train station on Thursday, 1 November.
The girls, two aged 17, and three aged 13, 15 and 16, who are all from Slough, have been charged with GBH.
The girls. who can't be named for legal reasons, are due to appear before Maidenhead Youth Court today.
Appeal after man stabbed by gang
A police appeal for witnesses has been put out a week after a man was stabbed in Reading.
Thames Valley Police said an 18-year-old man was attacked by a group of "young males" while walking his dogs on 1 November.
The force said the victim was stabbed several times in his legs and torso at the junction of St Ronan's Road with Waverley Road at 20:15 GMT.
The man was taken to hospital with injuries which were not life-threatening or life-changing, but he remains in hospital at this time.
Inquest continues into new mum death
The inquest into a new mother who died at the Royal Berkshire Hospital will continue today.
Michelle Roach, from Bracknell, died in the Royal Berkshire Hospital in January 2014 from a blocked blood vessel in her lung, six weeks after giving birth to a daughter.
An inquest heard Royal Berkshire Hospital admitted delays in prescribing drugs and shortfalls in her care.
Mrs Roach's GP and staff from the hospital have given evidence to a coroner over the past two days.
The inquest is expected to finish today.
@BBCBerkshire, @BBCDorset, @BBC_Hampshire and @BBCOxford