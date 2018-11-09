South Live: Friday 9 November
You can get in touch by email, on our Berkshire, Oxford, Hampshire and Dorset Facebook pages or on Twitter @BBCBerkshire @BBCOxford @BBC_Hampshire and @BBCDorset.
Summary
- Pair charged with road death murder
- Man found strangled was 'loving father'
- Updates from Friday 9 November
Live Reporting
All times stated are UK
Storms cause ferry cancellations
Penny Elderfield
BBC Channel Islands News
There are major disruptions to Condor ferries sailings to and from the channel islands this weekend.
Friday's daytime sailings from Portsmouth to Guernsey on the Commodore Clipper and Commodore Goodwill have been cancelled.
The sailings have been rescheduled for Friday and and Satuday, and they'll be an extra round trip to Portsmouth on Sunday.
Alternative freight services are also being planned.
The company said it was contacting affected passengers.
Berkshire travel latest: Slough road closed after lorry and bicycle crash
BBC News Travel
Condor brands wage comments as 'totally incorrect'
Penny Elderfield
BBC Channel Islands News
Condor Ferries has responded to criticism about the wages it pays some foreign workers.
The RMT is planning two protests in Portsmouth against what it describes as the "poverty pay" on some of Condor's ships.
The company said it was a proud and responsible employer and the RMT's comments were wrong.
Condor Ferries also said the suggestion its contract with the States of Guernsey and Jersey was up for renewal next year is "erroneous".
Reading v Ipswich Town
Preview followed by live coverage of Saturday's Championship game between Reading and Ipswich Town.Read more
M27 update: Lanes reopen as delays continue
BBC News Travel
M27 disruption: One-hour delays
BBC News Travel
South Western Railway signalling problem
BBC News Travel
Hampshire travel latest: M27 delays
BBC News Travel
Man found strangled was 'loving father'
Gerald Pragnell's family pay tribute to a "caring family man who was adored by all who knew him".Read more
Retailers 'closing 14 shops a day'
Daniel Thomas
Business reporter, BBC News
Daniel Thomas
Business reporter, BBC News
Gap between shop closures and openings hits record level as high street turmoil continues.Read more
Pair charged with road death murder
A 27-year-old man from Surrey died after being found with a stab wound on a road in Crowthorne.Read more
Weather outlook: Wet with strong winds
Bee Tucker
BBC Weather
Friday will start with a mixture of bright spells and showers.
But it will turn wet and very windy later, with gusts of up to 50mph.
Good morning
Hello and welcome to BBC South Live.
We'll be bringing you all the latest news, sport, weather and travel for the region until 18:00.
Stay in touch via our Berkshire, Dorset, Hampshire and Oxford Facebook pages, or on Twitter: @BBCBerkshire, @BBCDorset, @BBC_Hampshire and @BBCOxford.