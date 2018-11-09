South of England

South Live: Friday 9 November

Summary

  1. Pair charged with road death murder
  2. Man found strangled was 'loving father'
  3. Updates from Friday 9 November

Live Reporting

All times stated are UK

  1. Storms cause ferry cancellations

    Penny Elderfield

    BBC Channel Islands News

    There are major disruptions to Condor ferries sailings to and from the channel islands this weekend.

    Friday's daytime sailings from Portsmouth to Guernsey on the Commodore Clipper and Commodore Goodwill have been cancelled.

    The sailings have been rescheduled for Friday and and Satuday, and they'll be an extra round trip to Portsmouth on Sunday.

    Alternative freight services are also being planned.

    The company said it was contacting affected passengers.

  3. Condor brands wage comments as 'totally incorrect'

    Penny Elderfield

    BBC Channel Islands News

    Condor Ferries has responded to criticism about the wages it pays some foreign workers.

    The RMT is planning two protests in Portsmouth against what it describes as the "poverty pay" on some of Condor's ships.

    The company said it was a proud and responsible employer and the RMT's comments were wrong.

    Condor Ferries
    Copyright: BBC

    Condor Ferries also said the suggestion its contract with the States of Guernsey and Jersey was up for renewal next year is "erroneous".

    Quote Message: Condor fully adheres to and, indeed, exceeds domestic and international employment regulations covering the wages, terms and conditions of staff, and this includes compliance with the Maritime Labour Convention, 2006." from Spokesperson Condor Ferries'
    SpokespersonCondor Ferries'

  12. Weather outlook: Wet with strong winds

    Bee Tucker

    BBC Weather

    Friday will start with a mixture of bright spells and showers.

    But it will turn wet and very windy later, with gusts of up to 50mph.

    Video content

    Bee Tucker has Friday's forecast for the south of England.
