South Live: Friday 9 November

There are major disruptions to Condor ferries sailings to and from the channel islands this weekend.

Friday's daytime sailings from Portsmouth to Guernsey on the Commodore Clipper and Commodore Goodwill have been cancelled.

The sailings have been rescheduled for Friday and and Satuday, and they'll be an extra round trip to Portsmouth on Sunday.

Alternative freight services are also being planned.

The company said it was contacting affected passengers.