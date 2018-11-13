South Live: Tuesday 13 November
You can get in touch by email, on our Berkshire, Oxford, Hampshire and Dorset Facebook pages or on Twitter @BBCBerkshire @BBCOxford @BBC_Hampshire and @BBCDorset.
- Updates from Tuesday 13 November
Road closed after lorry crashes into bridge
A road has been closed in Dorset after a lorry crashed into a bridge.
Dorset Police said officers were called at 05:35 GMT to the A348 after a "fully laden, articulated lorry" hit Longham Bridge.
No one was injured in the incident, but the crash barrier is badly damaged.
The road has been closed between Bear Cross Roundabout and Longham Roundabout.
Missing teenager Licia Jeffs found
A teenager who went missing from Bournemouth has been found "safe and well", police have said.
Licia Jeffs, 14, was last seen in the town on Thursday evening.
The plan was for her to sleep over at a friend’s home but that did not happen and her family raised the alarm.She has since returned home.
Dorset travel latest: A348 closure at Longham
Hello and welcome to South Live.
We will be bringing you the latest news from across the region until 18:00 GMT.