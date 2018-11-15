South of England

South Live: Thursday 15 November

Summary

  1. Updates from Thursday 15 November

Live Reporting

All times stated are UK

  1. Father's plea for young mothers

    A father from Bracknell is calling for more to be done to educate young mums around the dangers of pulmonary embolisms.

    George Roach lost his wife Michelle in 2014 shortly after she had given birth to their daughter at the Royal Berkshire Hosptial.

    On Friday, an inquest in Reading found that both a GP and hospital staff missed opportunities to save Michelle's life.

    Mr Roach said five years on, it is still hard to move away from his own grief.

    Michelle and George Roach with daughter McKenzie-Lee
    Copyright: Handout
