South Live: Wednesday 14 November
You can get in touch by email, on our Berkshire, Oxford, Hampshire and Dorset Facebook pages or on Twitter @BBCBerkshire @BBCOxford @BBC_Hampshire and @BBCDorset.
Summary
- Wife killer refused open prison move
- Flybe up for sale after profit warning
- Referee suspended for 'rock, paper, scissors'
- Weather: Bright and breezy
- Updates from Wednesday 14 November
Live Reporting
All times stated are UK
Hampshire travel latest: A334 delays at Botley
BBC News Travel
Dorset travel latest: Bournemouth Spur Road delays continue during roadworks
Hampshire travel latest: M3 lane blocked between Dummer and Basingstoke
BBC News Travel
Hampshire travel latest: M271 northbound delays
BBC News Travel
Good morning
Hello and welcome to BBC South Live this Wednesday morning.
We'll be bringing you all the latest news, sport, weather and travel for the region until 18:00.
Stay in touch via our Berkshire, Dorset, Hampshire and Oxford Facebook pages, or on Twitter: @BBCBerkshire, @BBCDorset, @BBC_Hampshire and @BBCOxford.