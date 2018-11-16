South Live: Friday 16 November
You can get in touch by email, on our Berkshire, Oxford, Hampshire and Dorset Facebook pages or on Twitter @BBCBerkshire @BBCOxford @BBC_Hampshire and @BBCDorset.
Summary
- Updates from Friday 16 November
You can get in touch by email, on our Berkshire, Oxford, Hampshire and Dorset Facebook pages or on Twitter @BBCBerkshire @BBCOxford @BBC_Hampshire and @BBCDorset.
Live Reporting
All times stated are UK
Road closure near Marwell
Hampshire Police say they are dealing with a collision between Fishers Pond and Marwell Zoo.
Reading firehouse reopens
A facility which allows firefighters to train in more realistic environments is reopening in Reading today.
The Firehouse has recently been refurbished to improve its control systems and layout to simulate fires in houses and commercial buildings with more monitoring.
The service says it will help them to better serve the community.
Man rescued from Southampton house fire
A 64-year-old man has been taken to hospital after a fire at a house in Southampton overnight.
Firefighters rescued him from the property on Shelley Road in Thornhill.
An investigation into the cause is under way.
Good morning
Hello and welcome to BBC South Live.
We'll be bringing you all the latest news, sport, weather and travel for the region until 18:00.
Stay in touch via our Berkshire, Dorset, Hampshire and Oxford Facebook pages, or on Twitter:@BBCBerkshire, @BBCDorset, @BBC_Hampshire and @BBCOxford.