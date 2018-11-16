South of England

South Live: Friday 16 November

Summary

  1. Updates from Friday 16 November

  2. Reading firehouse reopens

    A facility which allows firefighters to train in more realistic environments is reopening in Reading today.

    The Firehouse has recently been refurbished to improve its control systems and layout to simulate fires in houses and commercial buildings with more monitoring.

    The service says it will help them to better serve the community.

  3. Man rescued from Southampton house fire

    A 64-year-old man has been taken to hospital after a fire at a house in Southampton overnight.

    Firefighters rescued him from the property on Shelley Road in Thornhill.

    An investigation into the cause is under way.

