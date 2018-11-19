South Live: Monday 19 November

A couple from Barnsley say they want answers after their car, a Ford C Max, burst into flames.

BBC Copyright: BBC

Keith and Margaret Jowett were travelling to Southampton in September when the incident happened.

Keith says Ford have ignored his questions despite discovering the company had a clutch-related safety recall on his vehicle which he'd not been notified about.

"I was travelling on a dual carriageway, and suddenly there was an almighty bang and immediately smoke and flames shot out from under the bonnet," he said.

After the incident, the couple realised there was a safety recall on the car, which affects 122,000 vehicles, but Mr Jowett said he had not been notified.

On 23 October, Mr Jowett was told by Ford to contact his insurers, three weeks after the chief executive said customers need not go through their insurance, but to contact the company directly.

Ford said it would not discuss individual cases publicly due to confidentiality, but that it has written to insurers to emphasise its willingness to conduct joint forensic investigations.

It added that a number of factors can cause vehicle fires, and it must not be assumed it is a manufacturing defect.