South Live: Monday 19 November
Rail chaos as engineering works overrun
Town 'to employ security guards to help police'
Security guards could be deployed in Romsey, Hampshire, to support police efforts against Christmas shoplifters, the Daily Echo has reported.
At least two security guards would be paid for by local councils, in a scheme which is "expected to be given the go-ahead next week", the paper said.
Network Rail apologises for rail chaos
Watch out for some heavy showers today
Dan Downs
Weather Forecaster
A good deal of cloud today as well as showers moving in from the east, which could become frequent and heavy at times.
However, three could be some sunny spells at times. Breezy and feeling colder.
Maximum temperature 6 to 9C.
Barnsley couple want answers after highway car fireball
A couple from Barnsley say they want answers after their car, a Ford C Max, burst into flames.
Keith and Margaret Jowett were travelling to Southampton in September when the incident happened.
Keith says Ford have ignored his questions despite discovering the company had a clutch-related safety recall on his vehicle which he'd not been notified about.
"I was travelling on a dual carriageway, and suddenly there was an almighty bang and immediately smoke and flames shot out from under the bonnet," he said.
After the incident, the couple realised there was a safety recall on the car, which affects 122,000 vehicles, but Mr Jowett said he had not been notified.
On 23 October, Mr Jowett was told by Ford to contact his insurers, three weeks after the chief executive said customers need not go through their insurance, but to contact the company directly.
Ford said it would not discuss individual cases publicly due to confidentiality, but that it has written to insurers to emphasise its willingness to conduct joint forensic investigations.
It added that a number of factors can cause vehicle fires, and it must not be assumed it is a manufacturing defect.
Jane Austen plaque unveiled in city
Woman raped in town centre alleyway
