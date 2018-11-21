South Live: Wednesday 21 November
- Updates from Wednesday 21 November
Travel delay warning over fire above betting shop
A section of Shirley High Street has been closed between Church Street and Anglesea Road in Southampton after a fire broke out above a betting shop.
Traffic and buses are being diverted - HGVs are being asked to wait at Rownhams Services on the M27 until further notice.
The making of Eddie Howe, England’s ‘special one’
Daniel Storey
BBC Sport
Eddie Howe has taken Bournemouth from the edge of non-league to the brink of the Champions League. He talks in depth about how he has done it – and what lies ahead.Read more
Fire starts above Paddy Power betting shop
About 30 firefighters in eight fire engines are fighting a fire in the terraced building.Read more
