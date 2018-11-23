South Live: Friday 23 November
Summary
- Updates from Friday 23 November
Body found in search for missing writer
Florence Waters, who went missing on Monday, was an arts writer for the Daily Telegraph.Read more
Envelope update
Severe disruption: M40 Buckinghamshire southbound
M40 Buckinghamshire southbound severe disruption, from J2 for A355 to J1A for M25 J16.
M40 Buckinghamshire - One lane closed and slow traffic on M40 southbound from J2, A355 (Beaconsfield) to J1a M25 J16, because of a broken down vehicle.
Hospitals bells mark end of cancer treatment
Patients who complete their cancer treatment at two Hampshire hospitals can now mark the moment by ringing a bell.
This bell has been installed at Basingstoke Hospital.
A similar one has been put up at The Royal Hampshire County Hospital in Winchester.
They give patients a chance to celebrate the end of their chemotherapy.
Weather: Mostly dry and a touch milder
Bee Tucker
BBC Weather
A good deal of cloud this morning with a little mist in places but for most, it will be dry.
This afternoon, brightness will be limited but it will be largely dry. A little milder than yesterday. Highs of 12C (54F)
Conifa aim to sign up Island Games teams
Brent Pilnick
BBC Sport
Conifa - the Confederation of Independent Football Associations - is to try and get more Island Games teams to join their ranks.Read more
Rail disruption between Bournemouth and Southampton
Cross Country and South Western Railway services between Southampton Central and Bournemouth have been suspended following an earlier incident.
Emergency services are on the scene and disruption expected to continue until 10:00.
Good morning
Hello and welcome to BBC South Live.
We'll be bringing you all the latest news, sport, weather and travel for the region until 18:00.
Stay in touch via our Berkshire, Dorset, Hampshire and Oxford Facebook pages, or on Twitter:@BBCBerkshire, @BBCDorset, @BBC_Hampshire and @BBCOxford.