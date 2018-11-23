South of England

South Live: Friday 23 November

You can get in touch by email, on our Berkshire, Oxford, Hampshire and Dorset Facebook pages or on Twitter

Summary

  1. Updates from Friday 23 November

  2. Envelope update

    Severe disruption: M40 Buckinghamshire southbound

    BBC News Travel

    M40 Buckinghamshire southbound severe disruption, from J2 for A355 to J1A for M25 J16.

    M40 Buckinghamshire - One lane closed and slow traffic on M40 southbound from J2, A355 (Beaconsfield) to J1a M25 J16, because of a broken down vehicle.

  3. Hospitals bells mark end of cancer treatment

    Patients who complete their cancer treatment at two Hampshire hospitals can now mark the moment by ringing a bell.

    This bell has been installed at Basingstoke Hospital.

    A similar one has been put up at The Royal Hampshire County Hospital in Winchester.

    They give patients a chance to celebrate the end of their chemotherapy.

    The cancer treatment bell at Basingstoke Hospital
    Copyright: NHS

  4. Weather: Mostly dry and a touch milder

    Bee Tucker

    BBC Weather

    A good deal of cloud this morning with a little mist in places but for most, it will be dry.

    This afternoon, brightness will be limited but it will be largely dry. A little milder than yesterday. Highs of 12C (54F)

    Video content

    Video caption: Weather forecast for 23 November

  6. Rail disruption between Bournemouth and Southampton

    Cross Country and South Western Railway services between Southampton Central and Bournemouth have been suspended following an earlier incident.

    Emergency services are on the scene and disruption expected to continue until 10:00.

