South Live: Friday 30 November

All times stated are UK

  1. Resident's drives blocked by culvert work

    Culvert
    Residents in a Hampshire street have been left with no vehicle access to their homes for three weeks while a culvert is being replaced.

    They had been told that the Hulbert Road cul-de-sac in Waterlooville would only be shut for one day during the six-week operation.

    However residents of the seven properties have not been able to access their drives since it began, and have had to park further down the street or in neighbours' drives.

    The Environment Agency said the road is still open but access is restricted. It has apologised for any inconvenience caused.

    The work should be completed by 21 December.

  2. Weather: 'Scattered showers, sunny spells'

    Emily Wood

    BBC Weather

