South of England

South Live: Monday 3 December

You can get in touch by email, on our Berkshire, Oxford, Hampshire and Dorset Facebook pages or on Twitter @BBCBerkshire @BBCOxford @BBC_Hampshire and @BBCDorset.

Got a TV Licence?

You need one to watch live TV on any channel or device, and BBC programmes on iPlayer. It’s the law.

Find out more
I don’t have a TV Licence.

Summary

  1. Updates from Monday 3 December

Live Reporting

All times stated are UK

  1. Twin Sails Bridge fault 'serious'

    Twin sails bridge
    Copyright: Borough of Poole

    A mechanical fault which has closed the Twin Sails Bridge in Poole for more than two weeks is believed to be "serious" and "not easily rectified", the borough council has said.

    The problem developed with the lifting mechanism on the Hamworthy side on 16 November.

    The council said "complex" exploratory work was continuing to identify the best method of repair.

  3. Envelope update

    Severe accident: M27 Hampshire eastbound

    BBC News Travel

    M27 Hampshire eastbound severe accident, from J2 for A326 Romsey to J3 for M271.

    M27 Hampshire - M27 partially blocked and queuing traffic eastbound from J2, A326 (Romsey) to J3, M271 (Southampton Docks), because of an accident.

    To report traffic and travel incidents dial 0330 123 0184 at any time

Back to top