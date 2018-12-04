South Live: Tuesday 4 December

An A&E department at Basingstoke and North Hampshire Hospital is undergoing a major £2m redevelopment.

The cash is being spent on building new rapid assessment and treatment areas, a pediatric assessment unit and new bays for patients arriving by ambulance.

Dr Lara Alloway, director of medical services at the hospital, said the department was dealing with a lot more patients.

She added: "We also see patients with many different problems so we need to look after them in a different way."