South Live: Tuesday 4 December
Rare bandstand due to re-open
Tens of thousands has been raised to help save the rare example of a sunken bandstand.Read more
Two held after man found dead at home
The body of a 73-year-old man was discovered at a property in Bursledon on Monday morning.Read more
Basingstoke hospital gets facelift
An A&E department at Basingstoke and North Hampshire Hospital is undergoing a major £2m redevelopment.
The cash is being spent on building new rapid assessment and treatment areas, a pediatric assessment unit and new bays for patients arriving by ambulance.
Dr Lara Alloway, director of medical services at the hospital, said the department was dealing with a lot more patients.
She added: "We also see patients with many different problems so we need to look after them in a different way."
It's been a foggy start in South Live town but the sun is expected to shine everywhere come the afternoon.
