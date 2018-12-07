South Live: Friday 7 December
You can get in touch by email, on our Berkshire, Oxford, Hampshire and Dorset Facebook pages or on Twitter @BBCBerkshire @BBCOxford @BBC_Hampshire and @BBCDorset.
- Updates from Friday 7 December
Lorry hits property on main road
Severe accident: M40 Buckinghamshire northbound
M40 Buckinghamshire northbound severe accident, from J1A for M25 J16 to J2 for A355.
M40 Buckinghamshire - One lane closed on M40 northbound from J1a M25 J16 to J2, A355 (Beaconsfield), because of an accident. Traffic is coping well.
Bournemouth A338 lanes closures to be lifted
All four lanes on the A338 Bournemouth Spur Road will reopen at 06:00 GMT on Saturday.
Drivers on the main route into town have reported long queues since work started there in September.
The borough council, which has been heavily criticised for its planning of the works, said it had listened to concerns raised and was reopening it early in time for the Christmas period.
Today's weather
The day starts wet, with outbreaks of rain this morning.
It will become brighter from the west by the afternoon with only a few showers persisting.
A brisk westerly wind and highs of 13°C (55°F).
Tonight will feel chillier than last night, but it will stay frost-free.
Good morning
Hello and welcome to BBC South Live.
We'll be bringing you all the latest news, sport, weather and travel for the region until 18:00.
Stay in touch via our Berkshire, Dorset, Hampshire and Oxford Facebook pages, or on Twitter:@BBCBerkshire, @BBCDorset, @BBC_Hampshire and @BBCOxford.