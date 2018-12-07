South of England

South Live: Friday 7 December

  2. Envelope update

    Severe accident: M40 Buckinghamshire northbound

    BBC News Travel

    M40 Buckinghamshire northbound severe accident, from J1A for M25 J16 to J2 for A355.

    M40 Buckinghamshire - One lane closed on M40 northbound from J1a M25 J16 to J2, A355 (Beaconsfield), because of an accident. Traffic is coping well.

  3. Bournemouth A338 lanes closures to be lifted

    All four lanes on the A338 Bournemouth Spur Road will reopen at 06:00 GMT on Saturday.

    Drivers on the main route into town have reported long queues since work started there in September.

    The borough council, which has been heavily criticised for its planning of the works, said it had listened to concerns raised and was reopening it early in time for the Christmas period.

    A338 in Bournmeouth
    

  4. Today's weather

    The day starts wet, with outbreaks of rain this morning.

    It will become brighter from the west by the afternoon with only a few showers persisting.

    A brisk westerly wind and highs of 13°C (55°F).

    Tonight will feel chillier than last night, but it will stay frost-free.

