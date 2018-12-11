South of England

South Live: Tuesday 11 December

You can get in touch by email, on our Berkshire, Oxford, Hampshire and Dorset Facebook pages or on Twitter @BBCBerkshire @BBCOxford @BBC_Hampshire and @BBCDorset.

Got a TV Licence?

You need one to watch live TV on any channel or device, and BBC programmes on iPlayer. It’s the law.

Find out more
I don’t have a TV Licence.

Summary

  1. Updates from Tuesday 11 December

Live Reporting

All times stated are UK

  1. Envelope update

    Severe disruption: M40 Oxfordshire southbound

    BBC News Travel

    M40 Oxfordshire southbound severe disruption, at J9 for A34.

    M40 Oxfordshire - M40 lane closed on exit slip road southbound at J9, A34 (Bicester), because of a broken down vehicle. Traffic is coping well.

    To report traffic and travel incidents dial 0330 123 0184 at any time

  2. Rail signal fault fixed

    View more on twitter

    A fault on the line affecting train passengers across the South has been fixed.

    Commuters have been facing delays all morning after a signal failure at Woking.

    This resulted in trains being stopped so verbal directions could be given.

    South Western Railway said services had now resumed, but delays were expected to continue due to crew and trains being displaced.

  4. Envelope update

    Severe accident: A340 Berkshire both ways

    BBC News Travel

    A340 Berkshire both ways severe accident, from A4 Bath Road to The Street.

    A340 Berkshire - A340 in Theale closed from the A4 Bath Road junction to The Street junction, because of an accident.

    To report traffic and travel incidents dial 0330 123 0184 at any time

  6. Envelope update

    Severe accident: M27 Hampshire eastbound

    BBC News Travel

    M27 Hampshire eastbound severe accident, from J8 for A3024 Bursledon to J9 for A27 Segensworth Link Road Segensworth.

    M27 Hampshire - One lane blocked and queuing traffic on M27 eastbound from J8, A3024 (Bursledon) to J9, A27 (Segensworth), because of an accident involving several vehicles.

    To report traffic and travel incidents dial 0330 123 0184 at any time

  7. Weather outlook: Cloudy day ahead

    Video content

    Video caption: After a cloudy and chilly start, temperatures will reach a high of around 11C.

  8. Good morning

    Good morning and welcome to South Live.

    We will be bringing you all of the latest news from Oxfordshire, Berkshire, Dorset, Hampshire and the Isle of Wight until 18:00 GMT.

Back to top