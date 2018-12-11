South Live: Tuesday 11 December
You can get in touch by email, on our Berkshire, Oxford, Hampshire and Dorset Facebook pages or on Twitter @BBCBerkshire @BBCOxford @BBC_Hampshire and @BBCDorset.
Summary
- Updates from Tuesday 11 December
You can get in touch by email, on our Berkshire, Oxford, Hampshire and Dorset Facebook pages or on Twitter @BBCBerkshire @BBCOxford @BBC_Hampshire and @BBCDorset.
Live Reporting
All times stated are UK
Envelope update
Severe disruption: M40 Oxfordshire southbound
M40 Oxfordshire southbound severe disruption, at J9 for A34.
M40 Oxfordshire - M40 lane closed on exit slip road southbound at J9, A34 (Bicester), because of a broken down vehicle. Traffic is coping well.
To report traffic and travel incidents dial 0330 123 0184 at any time
Rail signal fault fixed
A fault on the line affecting train passengers across the South has been fixed.
Commuters have been facing delays all morning after a signal failure at Woking.
This resulted in trains being stopped so verbal directions could be given.
South Western Railway said services had now resumed, but delays were expected to continue due to crew and trains being displaced.
Lane reopens after M27 crash
Envelope update
Severe accident: A340 Berkshire both ways
A340 Berkshire both ways severe accident, from A4 Bath Road to The Street.
A340 Berkshire - A340 in Theale closed from the A4 Bath Road junction to The Street junction, because of an accident.
To report traffic and travel incidents dial 0330 123 0184 at any time
Restaurant fall death 'accidental'
A restaurant worker's death which prompted a murder inquiry was an accident, a coroner rules.Read more
Envelope update
Severe accident: M27 Hampshire eastbound
M27 Hampshire eastbound severe accident, from J8 for A3024 Bursledon to J9 for A27 Segensworth Link Road Segensworth.
M27 Hampshire - One lane blocked and queuing traffic on M27 eastbound from J8, A3024 (Bursledon) to J9, A27 (Segensworth), because of an accident involving several vehicles.
To report traffic and travel incidents dial 0330 123 0184 at any time
Weather outlook: Cloudy day ahead
Good morning
Good morning and welcome to South Live.
We will be bringing you all of the latest news from Oxfordshire, Berkshire, Dorset, Hampshire and the Isle of Wight until 18:00 GMT.