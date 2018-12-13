South of England

South Live: Thursday 13 December

Summary

  1. Updates from Thursday 13 December

Live Reporting

All times stated are UK

  2. Prayers at Dorset council meetings 'should be dropped'

    Local Democracy Reporting Service

    The soon-to-be-merged Bournemouth, Christchurch and Poole council should drop the tradition of prayers at the start of meetings to make it more inclusive, a councillor has said.

    Simon Bull, speaking about its planned constitution at a shadow authority scrutiny committee, said it could put some people off from becoming a councillor, and he described the tradition as "a barrier to inclusion".

    He added: "Prayers are a very divisive tradition and it's one which is a barrier to inclusion for many people.

    "If people want to do it - to prepare themselves before a meeting - then they can do it themselves before a meeting."

    In October councillor Phil Stanley-Watts said the tradition should be retained, saying it was "part of the wellbeing" of members.

  4. Weather: 'Sunny spells, a chilly wind'

    Dan Downs

    Weather Forecaster

    Video content

    Video caption: Weather for the south - 14 December 2018
