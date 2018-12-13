South Live: Thursday 13 December

The soon-to-be-merged Bournemouth, Christchurch and Poole council should drop the tradition of prayers at the start of meetings to make it more inclusive, a councillor has said.

Simon Bull, speaking about its planned constitution at a shadow authority scrutiny committee, said it could put some people off from becoming a councillor, and he described the tradition as "a barrier to inclusion".

He added: "Prayers are a very divisive tradition and it's one which is a barrier to inclusion for many people.

"If people want to do it - to prepare themselves before a meeting - then they can do it themselves before a meeting."

In October councillor Phil Stanley-Watts said the tradition should be retained, saying it was "part of the wellbeing" of members.