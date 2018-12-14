South of England

South Live: Friday 14 December

  1. Overnight fire at car scrapyard

    More than 30 firefighters are tackling a blaze at a car scrapyard.

    The alarm was raised at the site in Netley, Southampton, shortly before 04:00 GMT.

    No injuries have been reported.

    Hampshire Fire Service said crews had not yet identified the contents of gas cylinders found on the site but had ruled out the possibility of them containing highly unstable acetylene.

  3. Envelope update

    Severe accident: M4 Berkshire eastbound

    BBC News Travel

    M4 Berkshire eastbound severe accident, from J10 for A329 to J8 for J9 A404.

    M4 Berkshire - Two lanes closed and queuing traffic on M4 eastbound from J10 A329(M) Wokingham to J8 J9 A404(M) Maidenhead, because of an accident.

  4. Good morning

    Good morning and welcome to South Live.

    We will be bringing you all of the latest news from Oxfordshire, Berkshire, Dorset, Hampshire and the Isle of Wight until 18:00 GMT.

