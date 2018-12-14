South Live: Friday 14 December
You can get in touch by email, on our Berkshire, Oxford, Hampshire and Dorset Facebook pages or on Twitter @BBCBerkshire @BBCOxford @BBC_Hampshire and @BBCDorset.
Summary
- Updates from Friday 14 December
You can get in touch by email, on our Berkshire, Oxford, Hampshire and Dorset Facebook pages or on Twitter @BBCBerkshire @BBCOxford @BBC_Hampshire and @BBCDorset.
Live Reporting
All times stated are UK
Overnight fire at car scrapyard
More than 30 firefighters are tackling a blaze at a car scrapyard.
The alarm was raised at the site in Netley, Southampton, shortly before 04:00 GMT.
No injuries have been reported.
Hampshire Fire Service said crews had not yet identified the contents of gas cylinders found on the site but had ruled out the possibility of them containing highly unstable acetylene.
Man held after three injured in park
Police say they used a Taser to detain a man who was reportedly in possession of a knife.Read more
Envelope update
Severe accident: M4 Berkshire eastbound
M4 Berkshire eastbound severe accident, from J10 for A329 to J8 for J9 A404.
M4 Berkshire - Two lanes closed and queuing traffic on M4 eastbound from J10 A329(M) Wokingham to J8 J9 A404(M) Maidenhead, because of an accident.
To report traffic and travel incidents dial 0330 123 0184 at any time
Good morning
Good morning and welcome to South Live.
We will be bringing you all of the latest news from Oxfordshire, Berkshire, Dorset, Hampshire and the Isle of Wight until 18:00 GMT.