South Live: Monday 10 December
You can get in touch by email, on our Berkshire, Oxford, Hampshire and Dorset Facebook pages or on Twitter @BBCBerkshire @BBCOxford @BBC_Hampshire and @BBCDorset.
Summary
- Updates from Monday 10 December
You can get in touch by email, on our Berkshire, Oxford, Hampshire and Dorset Facebook pages or on Twitter @BBCBerkshire @BBCOxford @BBC_Hampshire and @BBCDorset.
Live Reporting
All times stated are UK
Camp Bestival headliners announced
Jess Glynne and The Human League have been announced as headliners at next year's Camp Bestival in Dorset.
The festival, organised by DJ Rob da Bank, was taken over by LN-Gaiety and SJM earlier this year after going into administration.
Bullingdon prison staff 'at risk'
Weather: Chilly but bright start
Bee Tucker
BBC Weather
Through the morning, cloud will slowly build from the west, leading to a cloudier afternoon.
Remaining dry with light winds. Maximum temperature 7 to 10C.
Good morning
Welcome to Local Live in the south of England.
We will be bringing you the latest news, travel and sport until until 18:00 GMT.