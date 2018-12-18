South of England

South Live: Tuesday 18 December

You can get in touch by email, on our Berkshire, Oxford, Hampshire and Dorset Facebook pages or on Twitter @BBCBerkshire @BBCOxford @BBC_Hampshire and @BBCDorset.

Got a TV Licence?

You need one to watch live TV on any channel or device, and BBC programmes on iPlayer. It’s the law.

Find out more
I don’t have a TV Licence.

Summary

  1. Updates from Tuesday 18 December

Live Reporting

All times stated are UK

  1. Weather: Strong winds and heavy rain

    Video content

    Video caption: Strong winds and heavy rain is forecast for throughout the day.

  3. Good morning

    Good morning and welcome to South Live.

    We will be bringing you all of the latest news from Berkshire, Oxfordshire, Dorset, Hampshire and the Isle of Wight until 18:00 GMT.

Back to top