South Live: Monday 17 December

  1. Envelope update

    Severe disruption: A335 Hampshire westbound

    BBC News Travel

    A335 Hampshire westbound severe disruption, at M3 J13.

    A335 Hampshire - A335 Leigh Road closed and queuing traffic westbound at Chandlers Ford, because of a burst water main.

  3. Travel: Wightlink ferry delays

    Wight Sky
    Wightlink has said its Portsmouth - Fishbourne car ferry service is delayed due to a "technical issue with our Gunwharf Linkspan".

    The firms said customers could experience delays of up to 40 minutes.

    Elsewhere, Wightlink's Lymington - Yarmouth ferry is running on an adjusted timetable.

    The ferry Wight Sky suffered a fire on Friday while it was berthed in Lymington, although no-one was injured.

  4. Weather: Milder after a bright, chilly start

    Dan Downs

    Weather Forecaster

    After a cold start, Monday will be bright until this afternoon, with temperatures reaching 12-14 C.

    Rain and gusty winds will arrive on Tuesday.

    Video caption: Dan Downs has Monday's forecast for the south of England

  5. Good morning

    Good morning and welcome to South Live.

    We will be bringing you all of the latest news from Berkshire, Dorset, Hampshire, the Isle of Wight and Oxfordshire until 18:00 GMT.

