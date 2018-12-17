South Live: Monday 17 December

MAIB Copyright: MAIB

Wightlink has said its Portsmouth - Fishbourne car ferry service is delayed due to a "technical issue with our Gunwharf Linkspan".

The firms said customers could experience delays of up to 40 minutes.

Elsewhere, Wightlink's Lymington - Yarmouth ferry is running on an adjusted timetable.

The ferry Wight Sky suffered a fire on Friday while it was berthed in Lymington, although no-one was injured.