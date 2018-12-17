South Live: Monday 17 December
You can get in touch by email, on our Berkshire, Oxford, Hampshire and Dorset Facebook pages or on Twitter @BBCBerkshire @BBCOxford @BBC_Hampshire and @BBCDorset.
You can get in touch by email, on our Berkshire, Oxford, Hampshire and Dorset Facebook pages or on Twitter @BBCBerkshire @BBCOxford @BBC_Hampshire and @BBCDorset.
Live Reporting
All times stated are UK
Envelope update
Severe disruption: A335 Hampshire westbound
A335 Hampshire westbound severe disruption, at M3 J13.
A335 Hampshire - A335 Leigh Road closed and queuing traffic westbound at Chandlers Ford, because of a burst water main.
To report traffic and travel incidents dial 0330 123 0184 at any time
MPs had 'enormously wrong' HS2 estimate
A former HS2 boss says an early cost estimate MPs had was wrong by hundreds of millions of pounds.Read more
Travel: Wightlink ferry delays
Wightlink has said its Portsmouth - Fishbourne car ferry service is delayed due to a "technical issue with our Gunwharf Linkspan".
The firms said customers could experience delays of up to 40 minutes.
Elsewhere, Wightlink's Lymington - Yarmouth ferry is running on an adjusted timetable.
The ferry Wight Sky suffered a fire on Friday while it was berthed in Lymington, although no-one was injured.
Weather: Milder after a bright, chilly start
Dan Downs
Weather Forecaster
After a cold start, Monday will be bright until this afternoon, with temperatures reaching 12-14 C.
Rain and gusty winds will arrive on Tuesday.
Good morning
Good morning and welcome to South Live.
We will be bringing you all of the latest news from Berkshire, Dorset, Hampshire, the Isle of Wight and Oxfordshire until 18:00 GMT.