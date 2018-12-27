Live
South Live: Thursday 27 December
You can get in touch by email, on our Berkshire, Oxford, Hampshire and Dorset Facebook pages or on Twitter @BBCBerkshire @BBCOxford @BBC_Hampshire and @BBCDorset.
Poole's troubled Twin Sails Bridge closed again
Poole's troubled Twin Sails bridge, which reopened to vehicles before Christmas after being closed for more than a month because of a fault, has closed again.
Amended timetable durinmg South Western Railway strikes
Envelope update
Severe disruption: A350 Dorset both ways
A350 Dorset both ways severe disruption, from A31 to Wimborne Road.
A350 Dorset - A350 Poole Road in Sturminster Marshall closed in both directions from Roundhouse Roundabout to the Wimborne Road junction, because of a gas leak.
Man dies in huge explosion at house
The blast destroyed the building in Andover, Hampshire, and led to other homes being evacuated.Read more
Weather: Dry with some sunshine
A chilly start with some mist and fog which will lift slowly.
Some bright or sunny periods today, along with areas of cloud. A dry afternoon to follow with some sunshine at times.
Highs of 10C (50F)
South Western Railway strikes to go ahead
Passengers across the South are warned to expect disruption on Thursday and New Year's Eve.Read more
Good morning
Hello and welcome to BBC South Live.
We'll be bringing you all the latest news, sport, weather and travel for the region until 18:00.
Stay in touch via our Berkshire, Dorset, Hampshire and Oxford Facebook pages, or on Twitter: @BBCBerkshire, @BBCDorset, @BBC_Hampshire and @BBCOxford.