South Live: Thursday 20 December
You can get in touch by email, on our Berkshire, Oxford, Hampshire and Dorset Facebook pages or on Twitter @BBCBerkshire @BBCOxford @BBC_Hampshire and @BBCDorset.
Sherborne business centre evacuated after 'chemical leak'
Dorset Echo
Police officers were called yesterday evening following reports of a chemical leak at a business.
Report: 'Culture of bullying' within Hampshire fire service
Daily Echo
An inspection report has "slammed" Hampshire’s Fire and Rescue Service for a “culture of bullying” from management towards staff.
Today's weather: Dry and bright with some showers
Emily Wood
BBC Weather
What is it like being a young carer at Christmas?
BBC Radio 1 knows how to throw a party. From Ibiza to the Big Weekend, it's used to putting on huge events.
But this morning,Greg James will throw a unique Christmas party.
It's all for 100 young carers in Oxfordshire, where an estimated 13,000 people - some as young as five - look after a parent or sibling.
Basingstoke police launch drink-related violence crack down
Hampshire Constabulary has launched a new initiative to tackle drink-related violence in Basingstoke this festive season.
It has joined forces with local bars and clubs, who will randomly breathalyse people at participating venues and turn away those deemed too intoxicated.
It is a first for the force and if it proves a success the aim is to roll it out throughout the county.
Figures show that around a third of assaults in the town area are linked to the night-time economy over the weekends.
