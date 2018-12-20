South of England
South Live: Thursday 20 December

Summary

  1. Updates from Thursday 20 December

Live Reporting

  1. Sherborne business centre evacuated after 'chemical leak'

    Dorset Echo

    Police officers were called yesterday evening following reports of a chemical leak at a business.

  2. Report: 'Culture of bullying' within Hampshire fire service

    Daily Echo

    An inspection report has "slammed" Hampshire’s Fire and Rescue Service for a “culture of bullying” from management towards staff.

  3. Today's weather: Dry and bright with some showers

    Emily Wood

    BBC Weather

    Video content

    Video caption: Thursday's weather forecast

  4. What is it like being a young carer at Christmas?

    Young carers Jennie who's 13, and 16 year-old Libby
    Copyright: BBC
    Image caption: Young carers Jennie who's 13, and 16 year-old Libby

    BBC Radio 1 knows how to throw a party. From Ibiza to the Big Weekend, it's used to putting on huge events.

    But this morning,Greg James will throw a unique Christmas party.

    It's all for 100 young carers in Oxfordshire, where an estimated 13,000 people - some as young as five - look after a parent or sibling.

  5. Basingstoke police launch drink-related violence crack down

    Hampshire Constabulary has launched a new initiative to tackle drink-related violence in Basingstoke this festive season.

    It has joined forces with local bars and clubs, who will randomly breathalyse people at participating venues and turn away those deemed too intoxicated.

    It is a first for the force and if it proves a success the aim is to roll it out throughout the county.

    Figures show that around a third of assaults in the town area are linked to the night-time economy over the weekends.

