South Live: Monday 24 December

A new community-owned high street bank for the South West could step in where the big four have left, those behind the scheme say.

In Cornwall alone, more than 40 high street bank branches have closed in the county since 2015 - with many towns being left with no bank at all.

Now there are plans for a new mutual, community owned bank which would just serve the counties of Cornwall, Devon, Dorset and Somerset.

South Hams and West Devon councils have each given a £50,000 grant to the new enterprise because they said it would help strengthen the local economy.

Tony Greenham is behind the idea and said research shows that regional banks help local economies survive financial crises...