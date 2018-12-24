South Live: Monday 24 December

South of England
  1. New community bank 'could step in after branch closures'

    Sophie Pierce

    BBC Radio Devon

    A new community-owned high street bank for the South West could step in where the big four have left, those behind the scheme say.

    In Cornwall alone, more than 40 high street bank branches have closed in the county since 2015 - with many towns being left with no bank at all.

    Now there are plans for a new mutual, community owned bank which would just serve the counties of Cornwall, Devon, Dorset and Somerset.

    South Hams and West Devon councils have each given a £50,000 grant to the new enterprise because they said it would help strengthen the local economy.

    Tony Greenham is behind the idea and said research shows that regional banks help local economies survive financial crises...

  2. Envelope update

    Severe accident: M3 Hampshire northbound

    BBC News Travel

    M3 Hampshire northbound severe accident, from J6 for to J5 for A287.

    M3 Hampshire - One lane closed and slow traffic on M3 northbound from J6, Basingstoke to J5, A287 (Hook), because of an accident involving lorry and a car and an oil spillage.

  4. Motorcyclist dies in Hurstbourne Priors crash

    Police are appealing for witnesses following a fatal crash in Andover.

    A 35-year-old motorcyclist died at the scene after his bike collided with a car near Hurstbourne Priors on Saturday evening.

    The driver and passenger of the other vehicle suffered minor injuries.

  5. Weather: Mainly dry today with some sunny spells

    BBC Weather

    Early patchy rain will soon clear to leave a mainly dry day with some sunny spells, but also large areas of cloud. It will be a cooler day.

    Highs of 9C (48F)

