South Live: Monday 24 December
You can get in touch by email, on our Berkshire, Oxford, Hampshire and Dorset Facebook pages or on Twitter @BBCBerkshire @BBCOxford @BBC_Hampshire and @BBCDorset.
- Updates from Monday 24 December
New community bank 'could step in after branch closures'
Sophie Pierce
BBC Radio Devon
A new community-owned high street bank for the South West could step in where the big four have left, those behind the scheme say.
In Cornwall alone, more than 40 high street bank branches have closed in the county since 2015 - with many towns being left with no bank at all.
Now there are plans for a new mutual, community owned bank which would just serve the counties of Cornwall, Devon, Dorset and Somerset.
South Hams and West Devon councils have each given a £50,000 grant to the new enterprise because they said it would help strengthen the local economy.
Tony Greenham is behind the idea and said research shows that regional banks help local economies survive financial crises...
Envelope update
Severe accident: M3 Hampshire northbound
M3 Hampshire northbound severe accident, from J6 for to J5 for A287.
M3 Hampshire - One lane closed and slow traffic on M3 northbound from J6, Basingstoke to J5, A287 (Hook), because of an accident involving lorry and a car and an oil spillage.
Why we ditch the sofa at Christmas
Motorcyclist dies in Hurstbourne Priors crash
Police are appealing for witnesses following a fatal crash in Andover.
A 35-year-old motorcyclist died at the scene after his bike collided with a car near Hurstbourne Priors on Saturday evening.
The driver and passenger of the other vehicle suffered minor injuries.
Weather: Mainly dry today with some sunny spells
BBC Weather
Early patchy rain will soon clear to leave a mainly dry day with some sunny spells, but also large areas of cloud. It will be a cooler day.
Highs of 9C (48F)
Good Morning
Hello and welcome to BBC South Live on Christmas Eve.
We'll be bringing you all the latest news, sport, weather and travel for the region until 18:00.
Stay in touch via our Berkshire, Dorset, Hampshire and Oxford Facebook pages, or on Twitter:@BBCBerkshire,@BBCDorset,@BBC_Hampshire and @BBCOxford.