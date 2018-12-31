South Live: Monday 31 December

Detectives investigating two handbag robberies in Bournemouth say they could be linked.

A woman in her 70s had her handbag pulled from her on Friday afternoon in Southbourne Road causing her to fall.

Yesterday another woman also aged in her 70s was pushed into a vehicle in Stourwood Avenue before her handbag was stolen. She sustained a head injury.

Police they are conducting a number of enquiries including searches for relevant CCTV.