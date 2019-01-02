South of England

South Live: Wednesday 2 January

  1. Updates from Wednesday 2 January

  1. Weather outlook: Cold with some sunshine

    Bee Tucker

    BBC Weather

    Video content

    Video caption: Weather

  2. Rail fares rise by 3.1% in England and Wales

    Rail fares have increased by an average of 3.1% in England and Wales - and almost 3% in Scotland - despite a raft of issues on the network in 2018.

    Commuters at ticket machines
    Copyright: Getty Images

    Wednesday's price hike was called "yet another kick in the wallet" by campaign group Railfuture.

    South Western Railway's prices are up by an average of 2.9%. If you travel from Bournemouth to Waterloo every weekday you will be paying £6,944 for a 2019 annual season ticket, that's up £212.

    The increase will pile an extra £160 a year on to season ticket prices - making a year's pass between Oxford and London £5,256.

    The rail industry says 98p of every pound spent on a ticket is invested back into the network.

