South Live: Wednesday 2 January
You can get in touch by email, on our Berkshire, Oxford, Hampshire and Dorset Facebook pages or on Twitter @BBCBerkshire @BBCOxford @BBC_Hampshire and @BBCDorset.
Summary
- Updates from Wednesday 2 January
You can get in touch by email, on our Berkshire, Oxford, Hampshire and Dorset Facebook pages or on Twitter @BBCBerkshire @BBCOxford @BBC_Hampshire and @BBCDorset.
Live Reporting
All times stated are UK
Weather outlook: Cold with some sunshine
Bee Tucker
BBC Weather
Rail fares rise by 3.1% in England and Wales
Rail fares have increased by an average of 3.1% in England and Wales - and almost 3% in Scotland - despite a raft of issues on the network in 2018.
Wednesday's price hike was called "yet another kick in the wallet" by campaign group Railfuture.
South Western Railway's prices are up by an average of 2.9%. If you travel from Bournemouth to Waterloo every weekday you will be paying £6,944 for a 2019 annual season ticket, that's up £212.
The increase will pile an extra £160 a year on to season ticket prices - making a year's pass between Oxford and London £5,256.
The rail industry says 98p of every pound spent on a ticket is invested back into the network.
Good morning
Hello and welcome to BBC South Live.
We'll be bringing you all the latest news, sport, weather and travel for the region until 18:00.
Stay in touch via our Berkshire, Dorset, Hampshire and Oxford Facebook pages, or on Twitter: @BBCBerkshire, @BBCDorset, @BBC_Hampshire and @BBCOxford.