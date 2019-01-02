South Live: Wednesday 2 January

Rail fares have increased by an average of 3.1% in England and Wales - and almost 3% in Scotland - despite a raft of issues on the network in 2018.

Wednesday's price hike was called "yet another kick in the wallet" by campaign group Railfuture.

South Western Railway's prices are up by an average of 2.9%. If you travel from Bournemouth to Waterloo every weekday you will be paying £6,944 for a 2019 annual season ticket, that's up £212.

The increase will pile an extra £160 a year on to season ticket prices - making a year's pass between Oxford and London £5,256.

The rail industry says 98p of every pound spent on a ticket is invested back into the network.