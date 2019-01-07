South of England
South Live: Monday 7 January

  1. Envelope update

    Severe disruption: A35 Dorset both ways

    BBC News Travel

    A35 Dorset both ways severe disruption, between A351 and B3075 Quarr Hill.

    A35 Dorset - A35 in Lytchett Minster closed in both directions between Bakers Arms Roundabout and the B3075 Quarr Hill junction, because of a large quantity of wood and rubble on the road.

  2. Casket of ashes washes up on Mudeford beach

    Lesley Dedman
    Copyright: BBC

    A casket of ashes has been washed up on a Dorset beach.

    The Mayor of Christchurch, Lesley Dedman, made the discovery while walking her dogs in Mudeford.

    Read more...

  3. Weather: Overcast but slightly warmer

    Dan Downs

    Weather Forecaster

    Some local mist and fog at first, this clearing to leave a lot of cloud but with a few bright spells too.

    A breezier afternoon with cloud and the growing chance of a few patches of rain and drizzle.

    Maximum temperature: 7 to 10°C (45 to 50°F).

    Video content

    Video caption: Overcast but slightly warmer

  4. Good morning

    Welcome to Local Live for Monday 7 January.

    We'll be bringing you the latest news, travel and sport from across the region.

