South Live: Monday 7 January

Monday 7 January
You can get in touch by email, on our Berkshire, Oxford, Hampshire and Dorset Facebook pages or on Twitter @BBCBerkshire @BBCOxford @BBC_Hampshire and @BBCDorset.
- Updates from Monday 7 January
Severe disruption: A35 Dorset both ways
A35 Dorset both ways severe disruption, between A351 and B3075 Quarr Hill.
A35 Dorset - A35 in Lytchett Minster closed in both directions between Bakers Arms Roundabout and the B3075 Quarr Hill junction, because of a large quantity of wood and rubble on the road.
Casket of ashes washes up on Mudeford beach
A casket of ashes has been washed up on a Dorset beach.
The Mayor of Christchurch, Lesley Dedman, made the discovery while walking her dogs in Mudeford.
Weather: Overcast but slightly warmer
Dan Downs
Weather Forecaster
Some local mist and fog at first, this clearing to leave a lot of cloud but with a few bright spells too.
A breezier afternoon with cloud and the growing chance of a few patches of rain and drizzle.
Maximum temperature: 7 to 10°C (45 to 50°F).
Good morning
Welcome to Local Live for Monday 7 January.
We'll be bringing you the latest news, travel and sport from across the region.