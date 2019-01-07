South Live: Monday 7 January

A35 Dorset both ways severe disruption, between A351 and B3075 Quarr Hill.

A35 Dorset - A35 in Lytchett Minster closed in both directions between Bakers Arms Roundabout and the B3075 Quarr Hill junction, because of a large quantity of wood and rubble on the road.

