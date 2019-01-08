South Live: Tuesday 8 January

Video content Video caption: Nazanin Zaghari-Ratcliffe’s husband says wife hunger strike is ‘not a game’. Nazanin Zaghari-Ratcliffe’s husband says wife hunger strike is ‘not a game’.

Parliament has been told the case of the British Iranian-woman, Nazanin Zaghari Ratcliffe is now a "matter of life and death".

Mrs Ratcliffe - who has family in Oxford - is being held in Iran accused of spying and is expected to go on hunger strike next week in protest at not being given treatment for complex medical problems.

The strike is due to start on 14 January for three days.

Her MP, Labour's Tulip Siddiq, said the situation is becoming desperate and said action was required by the government to ensure Mrs Ratcliffe's return to the UK.

Foreign Office Minister Alistair Birt said everything possible was being done to help Nazanin.