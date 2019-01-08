Live
South Live: Tuesday 8 January
Parliament told Nazanin's case 'matter of life and death'
Parliament has been told the case of the British Iranian-woman, Nazanin Zaghari Ratcliffe is now a "matter of life and death".
Mrs Ratcliffe - who has family in Oxford - is being held in Iran accused of spying and is expected to go on hunger strike next week in protest at not being given treatment for complex medical problems.
The strike is due to start on 14 January for three days.
Her MP, Labour's Tulip Siddiq, said the situation is becoming desperate and said action was required by the government to ensure Mrs Ratcliffe's return to the UK.
Foreign Office Minister Alistair Birt said everything possible was being done to help Nazanin.
Consultation to be launched on new Heathrow flight paths
People living to the west of Heathrow Airport will find out today if changes to flight paths are likely to send more planes over their homes.
The airport is running a consultation for people to type their postcode into a website to see if changes to flight paths will affect them.
Emma Gilthrope, Heathrow's Expansion Director, said anyone affected for the first time by aircraft noise will still receive some protection.
She added: "There will always be winners and losers when it comes to aircraft noise. We are wanting to guarantee periods of respite to all of our communities."
