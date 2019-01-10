South Live: Thursday 10 January

M3 Hampshire northbound severe accident, at J6 for .

M3 Hampshire - The main road is closed, with traffic being routed around the junction and back on again, on M3 northbound at J6, Basingstoke, because of an accident involving 10 vehicles. Diversion in operation - via the junction 6 exit and entry slip roads.

