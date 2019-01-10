Live
South Live: Thursday 10 January
You can get in touch by email, on our Berkshire, Oxford, Hampshire and Dorset Facebook pages or on Twitter @BBCBerkshire @BBCOxford @BBC_Hampshire and @BBCDorset.
Multi-vehicle crash closes M3
A crash involving 10 vehicles has closed the London-bound M3 just before Basingstoke, Highways England says.
Envelope update
Severe accident: M3 Hampshire northbound
M3 Hampshire northbound severe accident, at J6 for .
M3 Hampshire - The main road is closed, with traffic being routed around the junction and back on again, on M3 northbound at J6, Basingstoke, because of an accident involving 10 vehicles. Diversion in operation - via the junction 6 exit and entry slip roads.
Weather: 'Cold and frosty start'
Emily Wood
BBC Weather
Building fire closes A36 in Hampshire
Good morning
Hello and welcome to South Live.
We will be bringing you the latest news and travel from across the region until 18:00 GMT.
