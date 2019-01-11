South Live: Friday 11 January

Nursery headteachers in Reading have teamed up to fight possible closures.

Reading's five state-funded nurseries say they do not know what funding they will receive beyond 2020.

The schools were set up and funded after WW2 to get women into work but the government is cutting back how much money they get in line with private nurseries.

Lisa Bedlow, headteacher of Caversham Nursery and New Bridge Nursery School, said: "Because we have to have legally qualified teachers and pay our staff a living wage, we wouldn't be sustainable if we reduce our budget any further."