South Live: Monday 14 January
Boat fire leaves boy 'seriously injured'
A 16-year-old-boy is rescued by firefighters when a fire breaks out onboard the motor cruiser.Read more
Envelope update
Severe accident: A4260 Oxfordshire both ways
A4260 Oxfordshire both ways severe accident, at B4027.
A4260 Oxfordshire - A4260 Banbury Road in Bunkers Hill blocked, stationary traffic and delays in both directions at the B4027 junction, because of a multi-vehicle accident and debris on the road.
Oyster seabed trial in stocks boost bid
The six-month trial comes ahead of the release of one million oysters into the wild next year.Read more
Hampshire travel: A30 closure at Basingstoke
Weather outlook: Cloudy with sunny spells later
Dan Downs
Weather Forecaster
There will be some large areas of cloud this morning but for most, it will be dry and there should be some sunny intervals later. Highs of 6C to 9C (43F to 48F)
Any clear spells this evening are expected to give way to growing amounts of cloud through tonight.
Most areas will remain dry. However, the cloud could just thicken enough to give the odd patch of drizzle. Lows of 1C to 4C (34F to 39F).
Good morning
Hello and welcome to BBC South Live.
We'll be bringing you all the latest news, sport, weather and travel for the region until 18:00.
Stay in touch via our Berkshire, Dorset, Hampshire and Oxford Facebook pages, or on Twitter: @BBCBerkshire, @BBCDorset, @BBC_Hampshire and @BBCOxford.