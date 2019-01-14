South of England
South Live: Monday 14 January

You can get in touch by email, on our Berkshire, Oxford, Hampshire and Dorset Facebook pages or on Twitter @BBCBerkshire @BBCOxford @BBC_Hampshire and @BBCDorset.

Summary

  Updates from Monday 14 January

Live Reporting

All times stated are UK

  2. Envelope update

    Severe accident: A4260 Oxfordshire both ways

    BBC News Travel

    A4260 Oxfordshire both ways severe accident, at B4027.

    A4260 Oxfordshire - A4260 Banbury Road in Bunkers Hill blocked, stationary traffic and delays in both directions at the B4027 junction, because of a multi-vehicle accident and debris on the road.

    To report traffic and travel incidents dial 0330 123 0184 at any time

  5. Weather outlook: Cloudy with sunny spells later

    Dan Downs

    Weather Forecaster

    View from Shanklin, Isle of Wight
    Copyright: thundersnow

    There will be some large areas of cloud this morning but for most, it will be dry and there should be some sunny intervals later. Highs of 6C to 9C (43F to 48F)

    Any clear spells this evening are expected to give way to growing amounts of cloud through tonight.

    Most areas will remain dry. However, the cloud could just thicken enough to give the odd patch of drizzle. Lows of 1C to 4C (34F to 39F).

