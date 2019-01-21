Live
South Live: Monday 21 January
You can get in touch by email, on our Berkshire, Oxford, Hampshire and Dorset Facebook pages or on Twitter @BBCBerkshire @BBCOxford @BBC_Hampshire and @BBCDorset.
Summary
- Updates from Monday 21 January
School reopens after week-long closure for 'flu'
A school which closed for a week after a suspected outbreak of flu has reopened this morning.
More than 30 children and staff - one quarter of the total - fell ill at Portesham Primary School in Dorset.
Another school in the south, Redbridge Community School in Southampton, has closed for two days after half of its staff fell ill.
Public Health England has said this year's predominant flu strain often affects working-age adults and children.
'I found grandfather's WW2 plane wreck'
The grandson of a World War Two fighter pilot has journeyed to the wreckage of the plane in which his grandfather died.
Royal Navy Commander Phil Richardson, from Hampshire, found the plane in Norway after footage of the site was posted on YouTube.
His grandfather Lt Cdr Ron Richardson died in a crash after his plane was hit during a daring raid on a German warship.
You can see more on Inside Out South on BBC One in the south of England tonight at 19:30 GMT and on the BBC iPlayer.
Envelope update
Severe accident: M25 Berkshire clockwise
M25 Berkshire clockwise severe accident, at J14 for A3113 Airport Way.
M25 Berkshire - One lane closed and queuing traffic on M25 clockwise in Harmondsworth at J14, A3113 (Heathrow), because of an accident.
British rocket returns home from Australia
Fatal 'hit-and-run' vehicles identified
Travel: M3 accident causes '40-minute delay'
Judy Goodlet
Radio Solent Travel
An accident near Basingstoke is causing a long northbound queue on the M3.
Weather: Cold with sunny spells, becoming cloudier
Alex Osborne
BBC Weather
Monday should be dry and cold with some bright spells, although cloud will build up later.
Tonight will see outbreaks of rain moving in from the west.
Good morning
Welcome to South Live, bringing you news and information for Berkshire, Dorset, Hampshire, the Isle of Wight and Oxfordshire.
We'll have updates until 18:00 GMT.