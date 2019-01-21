South Live: Monday 21 January

BBC Copyright: BBC Public Health England has recommended the deep-cleaning of flu-hit schools Image caption: Public Health England has recommended the deep-cleaning of flu-hit schools

A school which closed for a week after a suspected outbreak of flu has reopened this morning.

More than 30 children and staff - one quarter of the total - fell ill at Portesham Primary School in Dorset.

Another school in the south, Redbridge Community School in Southampton, has closed for two days after half of its staff fell ill.

Public Health England has said this year's predominant flu strain often affects working-age adults and children.