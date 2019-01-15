Live
South Live: Tuesday 15 January
You can get in touch by email, on our Berkshire, Oxford, Hampshire and Dorset Facebook pages or on Twitter @BBCBerkshire @BBCOxford @BBC_Hampshire and @BBCDorset.
Summary
- Updates from Tuesday 15 January
You can get in touch by email, on our Berkshire, Oxford, Hampshire and Dorset Facebook pages or on Twitter @BBCBerkshire @BBCOxford @BBC_Hampshire and @BBCDorset.
Live Reporting
All times stated are UK
Redknapp submits revised hotel flats plan
Two previous proposals to demolish the Belgravia Hotel and build flats and homes have been refused.Read more
Crime rates rise in Southampton
Local Democracy Reporting Service
Crime in Southampton rose for a fourth successive year, a council report says.
The city council said 31,589 crimes were recorded in 2017/18.
It found that serious knife crime was the offence to have the largest increase during the 12-month period, rising by 28.9% from 194 incidents to 250.
Hate crime was the second biggest riser, with a 24.7% increase.
The report found that rape was the third sharpest rising crime recorded, with a 23.8% increase in incidents from the previous year.
Weather outlook: Cloudy day ahead
Envelope update
Severe accident: M27 Hampshire eastbound
M27 Hampshire eastbound severe accident, from J3 for M271 to J4 for M3.
M27 Hampshire - Three lanes closed and queuing traffic on M27 eastbound from J3, M271 (Southampton Docks) to J4 M3, because of an accident.
To report traffic and travel incidents dial 0330 123 0184 at any time
Good morning
Good morning and welcome to South Live.
We will be bringing you all of the latest news until 18:00 from Oxfordshire, Berkshire, Dorset, Hampshire and the Isle of Wight.