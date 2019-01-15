South Live: Tuesday 15 January

Crime in Southampton rose for a fourth successive year, a council report says.

The city council said 31,589 crimes were recorded in 2017/18.

It found that serious knife crime was the offence to have the largest increase during the 12-month period, rising by 28.9% from 194 incidents to 250.

Hate crime was the second biggest riser, with a 24.7% increase.

The report found that rape was the third sharpest rising crime recorded, with a 23.8% increase in incidents from the previous year.